Trudeau sets timeline for broader vaccine mandate in Canada

Canada will make vaccinations mandatory for air and rail passengers by the end of October, and for federal government employees from October 29, including members of the military and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

“We’ve covered a lot of ground against COVID-19,” Trudeau told a news conference in the capital, Ottawa. “But our fight is not over.”

He said that government employees who are still not vaccinated and who do not have any verified medical exemption will be put on unpaid leave till November 15. The federal government estimates that more than 80 percent of its 300,450 civilian workers – more than 240,000 people – are already fully vaccinated. There are approximately 95,000 regular and reserve members in the military, and about 19,000 officers in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“It’s too easy,” Trudeau said of the possibility that a large number of government employees could miss the November 15 deadline. “You need to be fully vaccinated if you want to continue working for the Canadian public service.”