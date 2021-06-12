‘True companion’: Dog chases ambulance carrying sick owner to hospital, video goes viral



A video of a canine chasing an ambulance that was carrying its sick owner has gone viral on social media. In accordance to netizens, the shifting incident was a sworn statement to the bond they shared.

In accordance to information company Reuters, the golden retriever chased after the ambulance that rode away with its owner via Buyukada Island, Istanbul, on June 9. As per the report, the lady was searching for therapy at residence earlier than the primary responders made the choice to take her to the hospital.

The video exhibits the canine persevering with its guardianship as its owner was loaded into the automobile. The animal will also be seen attempting to get contained in the ambulance. Nonetheless, the paramedics didn’t enable the canine inside, presumably for security and hygienic causes.

Because the ambulance rode away, the decided pooch ran after the automobile, making it to the hospital, together with the ambulance. The video ends with the canine ready on the hospital entrance because the paramedics take its owner inside for additional statement.

Watch the video right here:

A devoted canine raced with an ambulance carrying its owner and patiently waited whereas the owner was taken contained in the hospital pic.twitter.com/RIjavKuVLC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

As per a New York Submit report, the canine reportedly reunited with its owner quickly after.

The video left many feeling emotional on social media. A number of of them even expressed concern for the canine. Check out a number of the reactions right here:

Unconditional Love — Sathdora (@sathdora) June 10, 2021

Exhibiting me as soon as once more that I’m unfit to personal a canine. 😕 — AK (@Revivalist_1925) June 10, 2021

Certainly an excellent instance of unconditional love….a lot of hugs to this man greatest pal — Dr Vishal Dwivedi (@omnialmighty) June 11, 2021

God bless this Golden boy and his human🙏🏽 — That man Sunner🐂 (@KS_Sunner) June 11, 2021

True companion.. — sourya gooptu (@sunnygooptu) June 11, 2021

We don’t deserve them. — Joachim Rajaram (@joachimrajaram) June 10, 2021

They’re higher than people.. That’s why I really like them ❤️❤️

God bless you doggo child — 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐤𝐲💫🦋 (fangirl of SSR) (@SushisFan1) June 10, 2021

Please inform me if the canine is okay. I hope somebody took care of that canine whereas the owner was within the hospital. — comrade oil (@ComradeOil) June 10, 2021

This melts my coronary heart ❤️ — Kavita Gusain (@iamjustasamosa) June 10, 2021

Let that good boy sit down within the ready room. And provides him loads of treats whereas they’re at it — Lil Andre The Big (@RICwithnoK) June 10, 2021

The same incident occurred in 2018 in China’s Daqing, when a pet canine refused to go away the facet of its owner after she fainted. The video confirmed a golden retriever circling across the girl whereas she was on a stretcher.

Refusing to go away her alone, the anxious canine tried to leap on the stretcher a number of occasions earlier than lastly hopping into the ambulance, using alongside to the hospital.