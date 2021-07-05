Truecaller 11.66.7 APK for Android – Download



Truecaller is a free call management application that shows who is making calls to your number. This android app helps identify incoming caller IDs in case you don’t have this number saved in your local phonebook. Truecaller has built a reputation as the most trusted caller identification app globally.

If you run a business or if you get a lot of calls from different numbers then Truecaller is your go-to app. For normal user’s it acts as a protection from spam calls and warding off unwanted calls from unknown numbers.

You can manage all incoming calls thanks to the application that supports mobile, landline, and prepaid phone numbers. You can see who called you before you answer calls to your phone. Also, prevent unwanted calls by using a spam number list.

Truecaller only allows either Facebook, Yahoo!, or Gmail to access the app. If you don’t have one you cannot connect to its database. When you use one of the social sites, your entire contacts including contact numbers, contact names, email ids will be uploaded to a secure server. In case you log in to the app using your mobile phones then your entire address book will be sent to the app servers. These are organized into records and each number will be assigned a caller ID. When someone searches the number using Truecaller number search, the caller ID associated with that number will be displayed.

You can enrich the application that can work with social networks with your photos on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Also, you can tweet or follow the person by connecting your Twitter account. You can safely use the application which also offers the possibility to create your own profile.

How does it Work?

Truecaller acts on a give-and-take scenario. You want those unknown numbers then you have to part with your phone book contacts. This app is crowd-sourced from the millions of users who have downloaded the app on their smartphones. As part of the end-user agreement, the app asks the user to allow access to the user’s address book. Data is then uploaded by the app to the company’s servers. While the service does not charge its users a single dime but the data it gathers from your address-book is vital for Truecallers expansion and database.

The algorithm which this app uses is that when you make a profile it will cache all your contacts. Similarly, when other users make an account they will use your cached contacts and show other users saved contacts. In the same way, it shows other contacts to you.

Truecaller delivers an experience that goes beyond the limitations of today’s phonebook apps. It has grown considerably to 250 million subscribers worldwide. With the bulk of users in Sub-Continent and China. You can also subscribe to its Facebook page for staying updated.