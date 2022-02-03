Trump adviser says former president hungry for someone to primary challenge NH GOP Gov. Sununu



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

A longtime adviser to Donald Trump says the former president asked him to find a potential candidate to launch a credible initial challenge against Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is running for re-election this year.

Corey Lewandowski, who served as campaign manager during Trump’s stunning 2016 GOP presidential nomination race and was a political adviser to the former president, told Gadget Clock that Trump was “disappointed” with Sunu.

2022 Hunter: Sunu of New Hampshire will run for re-election as governor instead of Senate

Lewandowski, a New Hampshire resident, broke the news on Wednesday during an interview on “The Whoie Car Show,” a conservative radio talk show popular with Trump supporters.

Lewandowski told Carr, a strong Trump supporter who was tasked by the former president to “find someone to fight potentially Chris Sununu, so that they understand that the ‘America First’ agenda is more than just a word. People first and voters first.” I’m listening to that. “

Sunu backed Trump during the 2016 general election, and again he ran unsuccessfully for re-election in 2020. And Trump had a strong working relationship with the White House, including a close relationship with the governor’s vice president, Mike Pence.

But in the last 15 months, Sununu has backtracked on Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” with “massive fraud” and “theft.” He has repeatedly said that the GOP is bigger than any other person, which was considered a swipe at the former president, who is the most popular and powerful figure in the Republican Party.

And when asked in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday if he wanted to run for re-election, Sununu replied, “I don’t need anyone to campaign with me.. Look, I’m a big believer that as a candidate you have to stand on your own two feet. “

Senate Republicans have called Sunu’s decision a “huge disappointment.”

Due to its muscular response to the worst pandemic of a global stroke in a century, its approval rating has risen in the first year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic, with restrictions imposed by the governor not sitting well with many on the right. And Sununu’s decision to pass the 2022 Republican Challenge against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan last November, a top GOP target in the meantime, angered New Hampshire and his party across the country.

Lewandowski told Gadget Clock that Trump was “definitely disappointed about it.”

“The President was clearly disappointed that Govt. Sununu did not run for the US Senate because we thought we could win that seat by competing with him. And he waited a long time for a decision to be made, leaving other potential candidates at a disadvantage for a race to be very victorious at a time when it is important to get our Senate back, ”Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski argued that “if anyone runs against [Sununu], They can succeed. I think what you have seen is that there is not much money in Chris Sununu’s campaign account and there are many families in the world who have been adversely affected by his decisions, about the way our schools were closed, that our children continue to be masked. .I think there are a lot of people who have raised issues and concerns in the last two years. “

Asked by Gadget Clock whether Trump would support a primary rival against Sununu, Lewandowski said, “What we do know is that the president has never been reluctant to run in a race where he thinks he is America’s first candidate and someone he trusts. It has a history and ethnicity, especially in the primary. “

Lewandowski, who is considering a GOP race for the Senate in his home state in the 2020 cycle, told Gadget Clock that he was not interested in launching a governing bid of his own.

What Sunu told Gadget Clock about Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election

Gadget Clock contacted the former president’s political party about Lewandowski’s comments, but they declined to comment. And Sununu’s political advisers did not respond to requests for comment.

A Trump supporter in New Hampshire told Gadget Clock that there was “a great hunger” to find a primary contender to take Sununu, “especially after his CNN comments last weekend.”

A supporter of the former president, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “I do not think so. [the governor] It realizes, “adds” that we’ve aligned a few things. And they are real. “

The New Hampshire GOP has refused to weigh in, noting that, under its rules, it must remain neutral in the Republican primary.

Although the number of Sununu votes has dropped from the stratosphere in the last six months, they have remained in positive territory. And Republicans are still skyrocketing. A New Hampshire University poll in December found that 86 percent of GOP voters approve of how the governor is performing his duties, and 81 percent in a survey conducted by St. Anselm College last month. Among Republicans, Sun Ansoum’s rating at Sun Anselm College stood at 79%, six points lower than Trump’s 85%.

Two veteran Republican strategists in New Hampshire – who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on condition of anonymity – questioned who Trump supporters could trust with the governor.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a credible candidate who can compete with Prathimi Sununu,” a strategist told Gadget Clock.

Others offered similar sentiments before warning of the consequences of a serious preliminary, predicting that “this is a no-win situation for Republicans in New Hampshire.”

Two long-shot primary challengers are already in the GOP governorate race. Among them is Conservative activist and former Franklin City Councilor Karen Testerman, who challenged Sunu to the 2020 primary. The governor defeated Testerman by 90% -9%.

Lewandowski lost his position to run Trump’s Super PAC last September after allegations of sexual misconduct that occupied the national title. A spokesman for Trump at the time said, “Corey Lewandowski will continue his efforts and we would like to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”

Trump World has severed ties with Lewandowski

But Lewandowski told Gadget Clock, “I haven’t spoken to the president in the last 45 minutes, but I do talk to him regularly.”

And he mentioned that he recently met with the former president at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.