Trump, at CPAC, once again teases 2024; Cruz says Trump ‘gets to decide first’



Orlando, Fla. – Except for former President Donald Trump’s speech on Saturday evening, the results of Sunday’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll are the most anticipated moment of this weekend’s rally in Florida.

Among the thousands who took part in the Orlando Confab, voting among registered participants has been going on since Thursday, the oldest and largest gathering of conservative leaders and activists.

Will CPAC 2024 Straw Poll End Another Trump, Descentis, 1-2?

“The CPAC is a good barometer of the party’s most active grassroots,” veteran Republican pollster and political adviser Frank Luntz told Gadget Clock. “I hope Trump wins big on the straw pole, a reflection of his runner position in front of him at the moment.”

While there is little drama about whether Trump will be at the top of the ballot again, there is a lot of anticipation about how much he will secure a victory margin and what percentage of support he will receive from second-placed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

With 13 months removed from the White House, Trump is still the most popular and influential politician in the GOP, as he plays the role of kingmaker in the 2022 Republican Party primary.

Trump – in a Gadget Clock interview – warns of ‘the next world war could happen’

During his marathon speech on Saturday night, which lasted more than an hour in a jam-packed ballroom, the former president once again teased another White House race in 2024, reiterating his promise that the GOP would restore the presidency.

“They’re going to find a difficult path starting November 8, and more starting November 2024,” Trump predicted the Democrats’ chances in the next two elections.

And he complained that “we’re going to kick the Biden crime family out of the White House in 2024.”

CPAC welcomes Trump-Desantis contest at the 2022 Confab in Orlando

Trump did not elaborate in his speech, and the former president was silent on the next presidential race in an interview with Gadget Clock just before his speech.

While Trump holds the hand of the GOP’s most powerful figure, his flirting does not deter other potential 2024 competitors from taking the initiative, such as stopping at the primary presidential primary and Caucasus state and parachuting into influential conservative confabs like the CPAC.

Descentis finished second, both CPAC Orlando Straw Poll last February and Dallas Straw Poll last July, finishing 21% each time. His position in Straw Pole was proof of his growing popularity among conservatives across the country for his resistance to lockdown and other cowardly restrictions during the last two years of the coronavirus epidemic. Desantis did not name Trump in his famous speech on Thursday afternoon.

Desantis notices Biden in a CPAC lecture in Orlando

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Trump’s runners-up in the 2016 Republican presidential race, says he’s in no hurry to decide on another White House race, but with former New Jersey governor and 2016 presidential candidate Chris Christie, Cruz One of the few who publicly discusses another bid.

Asked about his schedule for 2024, when he prepares for re-election to the Senate, Cruz told Gadget Clock: “There will be plenty of time for that. Everyone is waiting to see what Donald Trump decides. He can decide. First, and we find out. No one knows what Trump will do, and everyone will respond accordingly. “

Giving a glimpse of his national ambitions, he highlighted: “I am committed to this long-term struggle. I am committed to fighting to save this country with every breath of my body, and I have never seen such a threat. Terrible … I think the American people are a Ready for change. It’s coming in twenty-two and it’s coming in twenty-four. “

Cruz was one of the headliners on Thursday night, as was another conservative firebrand in the Senate – Sen. Josh Howley of Missouri.

When asked about a possible presidential race, Howley ran for re-election that year, saying, “Hopefully in 2024 the good people of Missouri will find me in the US Senate for another term. I am concentrating on my own state of Missouri.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s upcoming itinerary is raising eyebrows, with the Tennessee Republicans’ upcoming trips to Iowa and New Hampshire – states that have been running a presidential-nominated calendar for decades. Asked about his upcoming stop, Blackburn did not stop speculating but said his trips would help Republicans compete in this year’s election.

“I’m working to make sure we get a majority back in 2022. And in Iowa, I’m there to help and support Sen. Grassley and members of Congress,” Blackburn explained.

“We’ve got great female members there. We’re really proud of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who will respond to Republicans in the State of the Union. And in New Hampshire, we’re campaigning and state party,” the senator added.

Other potential 2024 contestants speaking at CPAC include Florida’s Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Governor Christy Noyme, and even former President Donald Trump Jr.’s eldest son.

