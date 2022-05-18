News World

Trump-backed GOP candidate Ted Budd wins Senate primary in North Carolina

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Trump-backed GOP candidate Ted Budd wins Senate primary in North Carolina
Written by admin
Trump-backed GOP candidate Ted Budd wins Senate primary in North Carolina

Trump-backed GOP candidate Ted Budd wins Senate primary in North Carolina

Trump-backed GOP candidate Ted Budd wins Senate primary in North Carolina
Rep. Ted Budd gained his primary for a North Carolina senate seat Tuesday night time over a slew of candidates, together with a former governor of the state. 
#Trumpbacked #GOP #candidate #Ted #Budd #wins #Senate #primary #North #Carolina

READ Also  Schwarber HR as Phils bounce back from no-hitter, beat Mets

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment