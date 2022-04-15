Trump-backed Herschel Walker raises $5.5M the past three months in his GOP Senate bid in Georgia



Exclusive: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker racks up another impressive fundraiser for his Senate campaign as he seeks to oust Georgia Democrat Sen. Rafael Warnock in the November midterm elections.

The former professional and college football star, who won the Heisman Trophy and helped the University of Georgia advance to a national championship, announced Wednesday that his campaign had raised 5. 5.5 million in the January-March 2022 first quarter. That’s more than Walker’s $ 5.4 million in the last three months of last year.

Walker’s team, which first shared their fundraising figures nationally with Gadget Clock, noted that the amount raised in the past three months was one of the largest in the country for any Republican candidate seeking office. The campaign further highlights that Walker received contributions from more than 50,000 donors from all 50 states in the first quarter.

Walker stressed in a statement, “If I’m good at something, it’s going to work with my head down.” “Our team has traveled to every corner of Georgia to shake hands with voters and hear how upset they are with Joe Biden and Rafael Warnak. We can’t do it ourselves and Georgians are coming out in record numbers to join our party.”

The day after Walker’s campaign shared their fundraising figures, Warnock announced that he had raised a whopping .6 13.6 million in the last three months and had $ 25.6 million in cash in his treasury by the end of March.

Walker acknowledged in his statement that “the Republican nominee against Warnak has to raise money and bring new voters to the table.” He spoke of his record in this regard: “I am doing both. We are extremely grateful for your support and look forward to returning this seat to the people.”

Campaign Manager Scott Paradise Note that “Since the announcement in August, we’ve collected about $ 15 million more than the end of each quarter.”

He added that “Herschel’s pro-business, pro-law, pro-military and pro-American message is clearly resonating with Georgians who are upset with the situation. We have the resources to say why Georgians need to shoot them. That’s what I’m going to do. “

Walker is clearly ahead in the GOP primary, thanks to recognition of his high name in Pitch State and approval from former President Donald Trump – who encouraged Walker to run for months and who is extremely popular and influential among Republican voters in Georgia and across the country. In a recent vote in the May 24 Republican Senate primary, Walker suggested holding a huge lead over his Republican rivals.

Four more Republicans are running for the GOP Senate nomination in Peach State: Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black; Latham Sadler, a businessman and former National Security Council official and former Navy SEAL officer during the Trump administration; Kelvin King, a U.S. Air Force veteran and businessman; And businessman and former state representative Josh Clark.

Walker has been running a carefully documented campaign since he ran, and his critics have noticed that Walker, as a first-time candidate, has not been tested under fire in the campaign trail and has not clarified where he stands on some important issues. . They also expressed concern about his political luggage, which could give Warnock and the Democrats a lot of ammunition.

Walker has faced past allegations of physical abuse and violent behavior, including an alleged incident where Walker grabbed his ex-wife by the throat with a razor, suffocated her and later placed a gun to her head. Black, a cattle rancher and Georgia’s elected agriculture commissioner, ran a gruesome digital ad last month that highlighted the incident.

Separately, Walker has spent years openly discussing his battle with a mental illness known as Dissociative Identity Disorder. Walker highlighted her mental health challenges in a 2008 book, noting that she was able to transcend multiple personalities through her therapy and her faith in Christianity.

Walker, too, has been plagued by numerous reports over the months that he has exaggerated the success of his business, and Walker and his business have millions in unpaid debt.

Since the GOP’s goal was to regain the Senate majority they lost in January 2021 when the Democrats narrowly won the Georgia double Senate runoff election, they are playing a lot of defense, defending 20 of the 34 seats, including five open seats. Two of them are important battlefields in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

But they also see opportunities to flip the blue seat red in four key swing states, including Georgia. And they see Warnock – the pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached – as one of the weakest Democrats in the race for re-election this year.

Warnak Republican defeats Sen. Kelly Lofler, who was appointed 15 months ago by GOP Governor Brian Kemp for the last two years of the term of former GOP Sen. Johnny Isaacson, who resigned in 2019 for health reasons.