Trump-backed J.D. Vance projected winner in tumultuous Senate GOP primary showdown in Ohio



Cincinnati – JD Vance, a venture capitalist and bestselling author who less than three weeks ago landed in Ohio’s crowded, combustible and expensive Republican Senate primary in support of former President Donald Trump, has won his party’s nomination.

The Associated Press predicts Vance’s victory in Ohio, which held preliminary elections Tuesday with neighboring Midwestern state of Indiana, launching a frantic schedule this month, with preliminary elections in a total of 13 states.

Vance’s victory is also seen as a victory for the former president, as Trump’s position as the Republican Party’s most popular and influential politician was on the line, even though the former president was not on the ballot.

Vance will face longtime Democratic Republican Tim Ryan in November. Less than half an hour after the 7:30 pm ET poll in Ohio, AP predicted Ryan’s victory, and a few minutes later speculated that Republican Gov. Mike Dwayne would win the rebuild over multiple primary rivals from the right.

But the GOP primary at the showdown for Republican Sen. Rob Portman to retire was a nationally competitive contest.

The race, which lasted more than a year, was a battle between the main contenders for Trump, who remained a GOP primary kingmaker for 15 months after being removed from the White House because he repeatedly flirted with another presidential race.

As the top candidates sought to unite to show their support and allegiance to Trump, the nomination battle became increasingly hostile. Issues have become so heated that the two top contenders – 2018 Ohio Republican Senate candidate Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker, and former Ohio treasurer and former two-time Senate candidate Josh Mandel – have been embroiled in a debate.

Trump was neutral until a few weeks ago, when he backed Vance. Although the former president’s support – and a subsequent Trump / Vance rally in Ohio a week and a half ago – helped lift Vance to the polls, the race was competitive, with many voters uncertain as the early days approached.

Also among the leading contenders for the Republican nomination were State Sen. Matt Dullan, a former county prosecutor and assistant state attorney general and co-owner of the Cleveland Guardians of Major League Baseball, and Jane Timken, former chairman of the Ohio GOP.

Minutes after Vance’s victory was announced, Trump spokesman Taylor Budovich told Gadget Clock that “JD Vance has done a great job and has a lot of political talent – which puts him in a position to win the support of President Trump.”

But Budovich said “it was President Donald J. Trump’s support that led a candidate who many insiders said was the fourth and single number on the ballot, and in just two weeks, commanding him to take first place. President Trump’s approval power is undeniable.” Its dominance over Republican power brokers in DC cannot be underestimated, and the promise of this MAGA movement will not only define the medium term, but will win for next year. “

Vance will face Ryan, who has long represented a district in northeastern Ohio, in the November general election. The populist policies Ryan promoted while in Congress and during a failed bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are popular with working class voters.

Divine, a former two-term senator who later served eight years as state attorney general before winning the governorship in 2018, has faced multiple initial challenges from the right to steer in Ohio’s second term.

Fairly popular in the Divine Kingdom, however, the coronavirus epidemic angered many on the right because of the restrictions he imposed at the beginning. Although he is widely expected to win.

Although Trump has criticized Divine in the past, he has not backed the governing primary.

The Democratic Governorate primary was a battle between former mayor John Cranley of Cincinnati and Nan Howley of Dayton. The AP speculated that Howley would win his team’s nomination.

There are also a number of fruitful congressional primaries, including most of the Republican moves.

But the Democratic primary in Ohio’s 11th congressional district has attracted national attention, thanks to a rare and last-minute approval from President Biden.

The president is now backing-representative Chantelle Brown, who last August defeated former state Sen. Nina Turner by five points in a special election Democratic primary to fill the vacant deep-blue seat.

A rematch earlier this year – and again a test of the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party.

There will be no preliminary runoff, because the candidate who receives the highest number of votes in Ohio wins the contest even if that candidate does not receive an absolute majority of the votes cast.