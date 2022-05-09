Trump calls Esper’s claims that the former president wanted to shoot protesters ‘a complete lie’



Donald Trump is hitting back at former Secretary of Defense Mark Asper’s claim that the former president wanted to shoot protesters who took to the streets around the White House during protests in June 2020.

Asper claims in his forthcoming book, A Holy Oath, that Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington, D.C., to quell the protests.

“You can’t just shoot them? You can just shoot them in the leg or something else,” he said. And he advises that this is what we should do, that we should bring in troops and shoot the protesters, “Asper, who was fired by Trump just days after losing his 2020 election, told 60-minute host Nora O’Donnell about the Oval Office meeting. . On June 1, 2020.

In a 60-minute statement, Trump called Esper’s claim “completely false,” and said 10 witnesses would support him.

“Mark Asper was weak and completely ineffective, and because of that, I had to run the military. I brought out ISIS, Qasim Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, reorganized the military with 2.5 2.5 trillion, created the space force and much more. Trump said in a statement. “Mark Asper was a tough guy who was desperate not to lose his job.” Trump added, “He did whatever I wanted, so I call him ‘Jasper.'”

Asper’s book was reviewed by about three dozen 4-star generals, civilians and cabinet members, some of whom were present at the relevant meeting, according to Axios, who originally reported the quote earlier this week.

Trump told a news conference at the Rose Garden on the evening of June 1, 2020, that he was sending thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the riots, looting, vandalism, attacks and reckless destruction. Property, “which would require the calling of the 1807 Rebellion Act.

Trump will see Cheney at a May 26 rally in Wyoming

It came on the heels of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in the spring of 2020, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets in the capital and other cities around the United States, some of whom set fires and vandalized property. .

“It really caught my eye, and I thought – we’re in another place now. He’ll finally give direct orders to deploy paratroopers on the streets of Washington, DC, and I’m thinking of weapons and bayonets. That would be terrible,” Asper said in the 60th minute.

Trump said Asper’s claim that he wanted to send 10,000 troops to the streets of the capital was “wrong.”

“I wanted to send at least 10,000 troops for January 6 because I knew a lot of people were coming to Washington that day to protest the corrupt presidential election of 2020. Nancy Pelosi and the DC mayor rejected me,” the former president said.

Asper claims several more explosives in his book, including Trump proposing to launch missiles into cartels in Mexico and seeking to assassinate a top Iranian military official shortly before the 2020 election.

When asked about claims that he wanted to target the cartel with missiles, Trump said in just 60 minutes, “No comments.”