Trump endorses Joe Lombardo in crowded GOP primary for Nevada governor



Former President Donald Trump backed Nevada GOP Governorate candidate Joe Lombardo in a crowded Republican primary on Wednesday, adding Clark County Sheriff as the front-runner.

“As governor, Joe will vigorously defend the Second Amendment to our blockade, oppose sanctuary cities, support our law enforcement, veto any liberal tax increase, save lives, and secure our election,” Trump said in a statement. Says. “Joe Lombardo needs a Nevada leader, and I have his full and complete approval for his governor!”

“From his tough stance against criminal policy to his unwavering support for law enforcement, I know there is no one more experienced and police officer than President Trump,” Lombardo said. “As your next governor, I am ready to work to restore law and order, reform our education system and build a strong economy in our great kingdom.”

Lombardo and other GOP primary candidates, including former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, Reno lawyer Joey Gilbert, businessman Guy Nohra and North Las Vegas Mayor John Leo pushed for Trump’s support. But in the broader field where Lombardo was already considered at the top of the pack, Trump’s support could set the sheriff to fight Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

“It’s clear Joe Lombardo’s campaign is hitting the panic button,” Sisolak said for Reeves Oyster, the governor’s spokesman. “After being attacked from all sides in the airwaves, calling for hiding, tearing up immigration both ways, and a few hours after a brutal editorial from the Conservative Review-Journal for its lack of transparency and a record of wasting taxpayers’ money, it’s no surprise Lombardo Arriving for a lifeline. “

The Sisolak campaign also highlights that Trump lost to Nevada in 2016 and 2020.

However, Sisolak is considered a particularly weak Democrat governor because of how severely the epidemic hit the state and political environment, with President Biden’s rating of militant approval. GOP candidates have consistently attacked Sisolak over how his pandemic restrictions have affected schoolchildren and the economy – a page from Virginia Governor Glenn Yankin’s campaign playbook.

Other Nevada GOP governorate candidates have downplayed the significance of Trump’s approval or did not address it publicly on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of respect for President Trump, but it’s clear he gets advice from the wrong people at times,” Heller said. “He also supports Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. We know how that works. And the Nevada Conservatives know it. “

“It’s clear that @JoeLombardoNV lied to President Trump about the way he lied to Nevadans about his record as a sanctuary pro-city, anti-Second Amendment liberal,” Lee said. “I look forward to working with President Trump as the next governor of Nevada.”

“Our message is echoing, and we’re gaining momentum every day because I’m gaining the approval of Nevadans across our state,” Nohra said. “I look forward to continuing our tour in the coming days and weeks and will work hard for every earning. Vote as I promised.”