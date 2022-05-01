Trump holds Nebraska rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster



Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Greenwood, Nebraska for his “Save America” ​​rally on Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s rally is expected to be in support of Nebraska Gov. candidate Charles Herbster. The event was scheduled for Friday but was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

Nebraska primary election Tuesday, May 10.

Trump backed Herbster for governor in October.