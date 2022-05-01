World

Trump holds Nebraska rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Trump holds Nebraska rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster
Written by admin
Trump holds Nebraska rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster

Trump holds Nebraska rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Greenwood, Nebraska for his “Save America” ​​rally on Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s rally is expected to be in support of Nebraska Gov. candidate Charles Herbster. The event was scheduled for Friday but was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

Nebraska primary election Tuesday, May 10.

Trump backed Herbster for governor in October.

#Trump #holds #Nebraska #rally #support #gubernatorial #candidate #Charles #Herbster

READ Also  James Jackson, Lady Gaga 2022: Man accused of shooting singer's dog walker released by mistake

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment