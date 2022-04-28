Trump joins TRUTH Social: ‘I’M BACK! #COVFEFE’



Former President Trump joined his own True Social on Thursday, posting on a social media platform for the first time in more than a year with a throwback to his now-infamous 2017 typo “Coveffe”.

“I’m back! #COVFEFE,” Trump posted on Satya Social on Thursday afternoon in front of his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, with a picture of himself.

The hashtag “covfefe” referred to one of his deleted tweets in 2017 where he denounced media coverage of his administration.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote in a tweet on May 30, 2017 that he received more than 100,000 retweets and 100,000 likes before being deleted.

Trump told Gadget Clock on Monday that he would not return to Twitter, even Elon Musk The social media company bought and restored his account. Trump said he would instead use his own true social as the only platform for his voice.

Twitter announced on Monday afternoon that it had agreed to acquire Mask for 44 billion.

“I’m not going to Twitter, I’ll be right,” Trump told Gadget Clock. “I hope Elon bought Twitter because she will improve on it and she is a good person, but I will stick to the truth.”

Trump told Gadget Clock on Monday that he would begin “telling the truth” this week.

The Trump Media and Technology Group social media platform, Truth Social, was officially launched last month and has been running and running under its brand new cloud service for four days after beta-testing from February. Former Representative Devin Nunes, R-Calif, CEO of the company.

“We’re taking millions of people, and what we’re finding is that TRUTH’s response is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump said. “Twitter has bots and fake accounts and we are doing what we can.”

He added: “The bottom line is, no, I’m not going back to Twitter.”

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat after the January 6, 2021 Capital riots. Twitter deemed some of his tweets linked to the violent protests inflammatory and warned of “the risk of further inciting violence”.

Asked if Kasturi-owned Twitter could compete with the truth, Trump said he thinks it will be a positive development in the social media space.

“I think it’s good. We want freedom and justice and fairness in our country, and the more open we are, the better,” Trump said. “But no, I don’t see it as a competition for what I’m doing.”

“It’s a platform for my voice. Truth is my voice and a platform for my supporters,” Trump said. “But I want everyone to come to the truth – conservative, liberal, whatever.”

The former president said Twitter had become “very annoying because conservatives were thrown out or taken off the platform when I left.”

“It’s got to be annoying because there was no interaction,” Trump said. “The interaction on the truth has been amazing.”

He added: “We want everyone.”

“True social will be a voice for me,” Trump continued. “And it’s something no one else can get.”