Trump must testify to NY AG Letitia James, judge rules; James responds



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared to celebrate the court order that former President Donald Trump and his two children must testify under oath in a state civil investigation into his business practices.

“Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump must comply with this court order and testify in my office within 21 days.” James writes Thursday on Twitter. No one is above the law.

Trump family allegations against NY AG Letitia James violate state law in politically motivated investigation

Judge Arthur Engor ordered the former president and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with the James subpoenas issued in December. The judge said Trump would have to sit down for a statement within 21 days.

He issued the rule after a two-hour hearing with lawyers in Trump and James’s office.

“In the final analysis, a state attorney general initiated an investigation into a business entity, uncovered ample evidence of possible financial fraud and, under oath, wanted to question the heads of several agencies, including its name. He has a clear right to do so.” Engorn writes in his conclusion.

James Subponas issued Related to the ongoing civil investigation. These subpoenas “sought evidence and documents in the investigation of the valuation of property owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump administration, or in the investigation of any matter that the Attorney General deems relevant.”

The Trump family responded with a filing accusing James of abandoning legal policy in an attempt to gain political support. Trump has accused the Trump family of “repeatedly threatening to investigate and prosecute” in order to gain votes, money and support, and now, as attorney general, to gain political support.

Kyle Morris of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.