World

Trump must testify to NY AG Letitia James, judge rules; James responds

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Trump must testify to NY AG Letitia James, judge rules; James responds
Written by admin
Trump must testify to NY AG Letitia James, judge rules; James responds

Trump must testify to NY AG Letitia James, judge rules; James responds

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared to celebrate the court order that former President Donald Trump and his two children must testify under oath in a state civil investigation into his business practices.

“Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump must comply with this court order and testify in my office within 21 days.” James writes Thursday on Twitter. No one is above the law.

Trump family allegations against NY AG Letitia James violate state law in politically motivated investigation

Judge Arthur Engor ordered the former president and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with the James subpoenas issued in December. The judge said Trump would have to sit down for a statement within 21 days.

DON TRUMP JR. and IVANKA TRUMP

He issued the rule after a two-hour hearing with lawyers in Trump and James’s office.

“In the final analysis, a state attorney general initiated an investigation into a business entity, uncovered ample evidence of possible financial fraud and, under oath, wanted to question the heads of several agencies, including its name. He has a clear right to do so.” Engorn writes in his conclusion.

Ivanka Trump Jr Trump Letitia James

James Subponas issued Related to the ongoing civil investigation. These subpoenas “sought evidence and documents in the investigation of the valuation of property owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump administration, or in the investigation of any matter that the Attorney General deems relevant.”

READ Also  Mexico Sues Gun Companies in U.S., Accusing Them of Fueling Violence

The Trump family responded with a filing accusing James of abandoning legal policy in an attempt to gain political support. Trump has accused the Trump family of “repeatedly threatening to investigate and prosecute” in order to gain votes, money and support, and now, as attorney general, to gain political support.

In this September 29, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands on the stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

In this September 29, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands on the stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
(AP Photo / Julio Cortez, file)

Kyle Morris of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


#Trump #testify #Letitia #James #judge #rules #James #responds

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Hoosick Falls Police Chief suspended amid criminal investigation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment