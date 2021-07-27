Trump Officials Can Testify in Jan. 6 Inquiries: Justice Dept.

The Justice Department this week informed former officials they may testify before various commissions investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to corrupt the presidential election results and the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. , according to a letter obtained by the New York Times.

Witnesses can give “unrestricted testimony” to the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee, the department said. Both panels examine the offer by Trump’s White House officials to force the Justice Department to undermine President Biden’s victory, as well as the events leading up to the Capitol riot, as Congress convened to officially count the election results.

Officials learned in May that they could provide information on how the ministry planned and responded to the certification of the vote on Jan.6, according to the letter.

The decision goes against the views of former President Donald J. Trump, who argued that his decisions and deliberations are protected by executive privilege. It also sets up a potential legal battle if Mr. Trump sues to block any testimony, which would force the courts to determine how much a former president can be protected by privilege.