Trump Officials Illegally Campaigned While in Office, Watchdog Finds
WASHINGTON – President Donald J. Thirteen of Trump’s most senior aides – including his son-in-law and his chief of staff – illegally campaigned for Mr. Trump’s re-election in violation of a law designed to prevent federal employees from abusing their authority. Their offices on behalf of the candidates, a government watchdog agency said Tuesday.
Henry Kerner, head of the Special Advisory Office, made the statement in a disturbing report following an almost year-long investigation into “numerous” violations of the law known as the Hatch Act.
“Senior Trump administration officials have chosen not to use their official powers to legitimize the government, but to violate the law and promote President Trump’s re-election,” the report concluded.
Investigators in Mr. Corner’s office say Trump administration officials deliberately violated the law prohibiting political activity in the last few weeks of the administration, when they knew the special counsel’s office would not have time to investigate and issue findings before election day.
“Considering the timing of many of these violations, the administration’s deliberate disregard for the law was particularly dangerous,” the report said.
Violations of the Hatch Act are not uncommon for any presidential administration. In October, an outside group apologized after White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie violated the law by commenting in the White House press room on a pending governor’s race in Virginia.
But the Corner report describes something even more rare: a concerted, deliberate attempt to break the law by some of the most senior officials in the White House. The Washington Post released the report on Tuesday.
Trump officials accused of breaking the law are: Energy Secretary Dan Bruilet; Kelly Conway, Counselor; Alyssa Farah, White House communications director; David Friedman, Ambassador to Israel; Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor; Kayleigh McEnany, Press Secretary; Mark Meadows, Chief of Staff; Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor; Brian Morgenstern, Deputy Press Secretary; Robert C. O’Brien, National Security Advisor; Mark Short, Vice President to Chief of Staff; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; And Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security.
The report states that Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Wolf violated the law through their actions during the Republican National Convention at the White House due to an epidemic.
It states that Mr. Pompeo illegally preached: “The U.S. Department of State (State) changed its policy and allowed itself to speak at the convention, and then, when he engaged in political activity by giving speeches, repeatedly exercised his official authority by referring to work. State Department. “
Mr. Wolf “violated hatch law by presiding over a naturalization ceremony held for the purpose of preparing material for the conference,” the report said.
The rest of the authorities broke the law by openly campaigning “during official interviews or in the media.”
The administration’s approach to complying with the Hatch Act was briefly captured by then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who said in an interview that “no one outside the Beltway cares about Trump administration officials violating the Hatch Act,” the report said. Executive Summary.
Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, D.C., who filed a complaint about the actions of Trump administration officials, praised the Special Adviser’s Office’s report Tuesday.
“This report confirms that there was nothing less than a systematic co-opting of federal government powers to keep Donald Trump in office,” Mr. Bookbinder said in a statement. “Senior Trump administration officials have openly violated the law to protect the American people from using taxpayer resources and government power for partisan politics.”
Mr Bookbinder called on Congress to tighten laws prohibiting political activity by federal officials.
A report by the Office of the Special Counsel states that none of the nominees will face any punishment for their violations as it is up to the current president to discipline their superiors.
“President Trump has not only failed to do so, he has publicly defended OSC employees who have repeatedly violated hatch laws,” the report said. “This failure to discipline has created a situation where there is a taxpayer-funded campaign mechanism at the top of the executive branch.”
Emails from several of Mr. Trump’s representatives have not been answered.
#Trump #Officials #Illegally #Campaigned #Office #Watchdog #Finds
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.