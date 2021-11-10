WASHINGTON – President Donald J. Thirteen of Trump’s most senior aides – including his son-in-law and his chief of staff – illegally campaigned for Mr. Trump’s re-election in violation of a law designed to prevent federal employees from abusing their authority. Their offices on behalf of the candidates, a government watchdog agency said Tuesday.

Henry Kerner, head of the Special Advisory Office, made the statement in a disturbing report following an almost year-long investigation into “numerous” violations of the law known as the Hatch Act.

“Senior Trump administration officials have chosen not to use their official powers to legitimize the government, but to violate the law and promote President Trump’s re-election,” the report concluded.

Investigators in Mr. Corner’s office say Trump administration officials deliberately violated the law prohibiting political activity in the last few weeks of the administration, when they knew the special counsel’s office would not have time to investigate and issue findings before election day.