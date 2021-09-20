Trump Organization and Alan Weiselberg to Go on Trial Next Summer, Judge Says

Former President Donald J. Trump’s family business and its longtime chief financial officer are set to go on trial for tax offenses late next summer, a deadline that will overlap with the closing clause of the 2022 midterm campaign season, Will potentially affect races where Mr Trump’s presence could be bigger.

A Manhattan criminal court judge on Monday ordered the Trump Organization and longtime senior executive, Alan H. Weiselberg’s court appearance, as one of Mr Weiselberg’s lawyers suggested that charges against other individuals in the long-running felony could be imminent. The business dealings of the company are being investigated.

“We have strong reason to believe that other indictments may follow,” said Brian Scarlatos, attorney for Mr. Weiselberg, who has been accused of evading taxes on more than $1.7 million that prosecutors said proceeds. Should have been reported as.

While prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office did not respond to Mr Scarlatos’ claim, they are investigating other Trump Organization employees for receiving undisclosed perks such as rent-free apartments and leased cars.