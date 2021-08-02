Trump Plans to Fight Release of Tax Returns to Congress

Former President Donald J. Trump plans to fight the publication of his tax returns in Congress, a lawyer for Mr. Trump said on Monday.

The comments from lawyer Ronald P. Fischetti came days after a legal opinion was issued by the Justice Department which said the Treasury Department must submit six years of tax returns to the former president to congressional investigators.

Mr Fischetti on Monday called the opinion “absolutely ridiculous” and said he expected the legal battle over the release of the statements to continue for months.

“We are going to fight tooth and nail,” he said.

The advice, which the Treasury said it would comply with, opened the possibility that the returns, which Mr. Trump fought for years to keep secret, could be leaked to Congress. But even if the returns are turned over to Congress, Mr. Trump’s tax information might not be made public immediately or not at all.