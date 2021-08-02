Trump Plans to Fight Release of Tax Returns to Congress
Former President Donald J. Trump plans to fight the publication of his tax returns in Congress, a lawyer for Mr. Trump said on Monday.
The comments from lawyer Ronald P. Fischetti came days after a legal opinion was issued by the Justice Department which said the Treasury Department must submit six years of tax returns to the former president to congressional investigators.
Mr Fischetti on Monday called the opinion “absolutely ridiculous” and said he expected the legal battle over the release of the statements to continue for months.
“We are going to fight tooth and nail,” he said.
The advice, which the Treasury said it would comply with, opened the possibility that the returns, which Mr. Trump fought for years to keep secret, could be leaked to Congress. But even if the returns are turned over to Congress, Mr. Trump’s tax information might not be made public immediately or not at all.
In 2019, the Treasury Department asked the Justice Department if it was allowed to comply with a request for returns from the House Ways and Means Committee. Lawyers for the Ministry of Justice then found that the Treasury was justified in not submitting the declarations.
Mr Fischetti argued on Monday that the Justice Department had reversed that position without any new information coming to light.
Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which is overseeing the litigation, has asked lawyers for the House committee and for Mr. Trump to appear before him on Wednesday, when he is expected to set a schedule for them. written. arguments.
