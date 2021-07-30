Trump Pressed Justice Dept. to Declare Election Results Corrupt, Notes Show

WASHINGTON – President Donald J. Trump urged senior Justice Department officials late last year to declare the election corrupt even though they found no cases of widespread fraud, so that he and his allies in Congress could use the assertion in an attempt to reverse the outcome, according to new documents provided to lawmakers and obtained by The New York Times.

The requests were an extraordinary case of a president interfering with an agency that is generally more independent of the White House to advance his personal agenda. They are also the latest example of Mr. Trump’s sweeping campaign during his final weeks in office to delegitimize election results.

The exchange took place during a December 27 phone call in which Mr. Trump lobbied then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and his deputy, Richard P. Donoghue, on allegations of electoral fraud that the ministry had refuted. Mr. Donoghue warned that the ministry did not have the power to change the outcome of the election. Mr Trump replied that he did not expect it, according to notes taken by Mr Donoghue to commemorate the conversation.

“Just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me” and to Congressional allies, Donoghue wrote, summarizing Mr. Trump’s response.