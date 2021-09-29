Trump Produces With Late Night Colonoscopy Jokes
‘They had to film it in Emax’
A new book, “I Will Take Your Questions Now,” by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, published Tuesday with Donald J. Revealed some fun facts about Trump. One of the biggest blasts was about the former president’s mysterious visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in 2019, which Grisham said was for a colonoscopy, to which Trump remained conscious, in part by late-night television hosts. To find out and make fun of them. Him.
“I have to say, it gives me great satisfaction, as a late night talk show host, to know that she chose to stay awake while she inflated her interiors with a sewer snake especially because He didn’t want us to make fun of him,” Jimmy Kimmel said.
Kimmel said he felt cheated by finding out such important information so late in the game: “Because when a president, especially this president, gets a colonoscopy, it’s my duty—that’s right, duty.” – Making a joke about it.”
The book also says that a White House official known as the ‘Music Man,’ would play the tunes of his favorite show, like ‘Cats’ to ‘Memory,’ to pull Trump from the brink of rage. Comes in because Trump’s presidency is exactly like ‘Cats’ – weird, bizarre and nobody knew what was going on.” — Jimmy Fallon
“And if they wanted to drive him to the brink of rage, they’d show him the movie ‘Cats’.” — Stephen Colbert
“Yes, Trump listened to ‘Cats’ to amuse himself, while the rest of his staff remained ‘Les Miserables’.” — Jimmy Fallon
“One thing I know for sure: Someday, when Ryan Murphy finally makes ‘American Crime Story’ about the Trump White House, I’m definitely going to be playing ‘Music Man. — James Corden
