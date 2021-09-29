Trump Produces With Late Night Colonoscopy Jokes

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a list of last night’s highlights that put you to sleep—and let us get paid to see the comedy. It’s here 50 best movies on netflix right now.

‘They had to film it in Emax’

A new book, “I Will Take Your Questions Now,” by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, published Tuesday with Donald J. Revealed some fun facts about Trump. One of the biggest blasts was about the former president’s mysterious visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in 2019, which Grisham said was for a colonoscopy, to which Trump remained conscious, in part by late-night television hosts. To find out and make fun of them. Him.

“I have to say, it gives me great satisfaction, as a late night talk show host, to know that she chose to stay awake while she inflated her interiors with a sewer snake especially because He didn’t want us to make fun of him,” Jimmy Kimmel said.