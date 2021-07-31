Trump Raised $56 Million Online in First Half of 2021
Despite stepping down and being kicked out of major social media platforms, former President Donald J. Trump was the Republican Party’s main fundraiser in the early months of 2021, as committees affiliated with it have raised more than $ 56 million online, according to campaign filings made Friday night.
Mr. Trump has raised significantly more money than any other Republican through WinRed, the party’s main online donation processing site, according to federal records, and more than each of the Republican Party’s three main fundraising branches. -same.
The next most prominent online fundraiser among Republican politicians was Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who delivered the GOP response to President Biden’s first address to Congress in the spring. Mr. Scott has raised $ 7.8 million online.
In total, Mr. Trump raised $ 34.3 million through an account shared with the Republican National Committee, known as the Trump Make America Great Again Committee; Mr. Trump’s Political Action Committee received 75% of what went into the shared account, and the party received 25%.
In addition, Mr. Trump has raised more than $ 21 million directly in two new political action committees that he controls.
The new online fundraising data comes from the federal statements from WinRed. Full federal reports for Mr. Trump’s accounts in the first six months of 2021 are due on Saturday.
Much of the money raised by the Trump Make America Great Again committee comes from Mr. Trump’s recurring giving program, which has guided countless supporters to unwittingly make repeat donations using pre-checked boxes.
A New York Times investigation this year showed how the program sparked a wave of fraud complaints and refund requests, which continued into 2021.
Mr. Trump’s fundraising slowed in the first six months of the year. In January, the month of the Capitol Riot and his subsequent impeachment in the final days of his presidency, Mr. Trump raised $ 13.8 million that went to the Trump Make America Great Again committee.
By June, that amount had declined, even though it was still $ 2.6 million, almost entirely through recurring donations. In July, party officials halted the withdrawals, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the party’s internal financial transactions.
