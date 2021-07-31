Trump Raised $56 Million Online in First Half of 2021

Despite stepping down and being kicked out of major social media platforms, former President Donald J. Trump was the Republican Party’s main fundraiser in the early months of 2021, as committees affiliated with it have raised more than $ 56 million online, according to campaign filings made Friday night.

Mr. Trump has raised significantly more money than any other Republican through WinRed, the party’s main online donation processing site, according to federal records, and more than each of the Republican Party’s three main fundraising branches. -same.

The next most prominent online fundraiser among Republican politicians was Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who delivered the GOP response to President Biden’s first address to Congress in the spring. Mr. Scott has raised $ 7.8 million online.

In total, Mr. Trump raised $ 34.3 million through an account shared with the Republican National Committee, known as the Trump Make America Great Again Committee; Mr. Trump’s Political Action Committee received 75% of what went into the shared account, and the party received 25%.