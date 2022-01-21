Trump Revives Beef With One Of His Most Bizarre Foes In Rambling ‘Hannity’ Call



Former President Donald Trump revived his years-long beef with windmills on Fox Information, this time complaining that they’re “ruining the ambiance.”

“You take a look at what’s taking place to those stunning prairies and plains and these beautiful areas of our nation the place they’ve these rusting hulks put up everywhere which can be noisy, they’re killing the birds,” Trump complained.

Trump has lengthy disliked wind generators, ever since a protracted and unsuccessful authorized battle to cease Scottish officers from constructing what he referred to as a “actually ugly wind farm” in view of his Aberdeen golf resort. He has since concocted a sequence of weird lies about wind generators, together with the declare that the noise they make causes cancer.

In one other “Hannity” name in 2019, Trump stated wind power ― which will be saved in a wide range of methods ― wouldn’t work as a result of the wind “solely blows generally.”

Trump touched on an array of acquainted matters in Thursday’s chat, together with the value of fuel in California, the 2020 election and the scale of his rally crowd on Jan. 6, 2021. He even managed to deliver up his partially constructed U.S.-Mexico border wall:

