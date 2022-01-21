Trump Revives Beef With One Of His Most Bizarre Foes In Rambling ‘Hannity’ Call
Trump has lengthy disliked wind generators, ever since a protracted and unsuccessful authorized battle to cease Scottish officers from constructing what he referred to as a “actually ugly wind farm” in view of his Aberdeen golf resort. He has since concocted a sequence of weird lies about wind generators, together with the declare that the noise they make causes cancer.
In one other “Hannity” name in 2019, Trump stated wind power ― which will be saved in a wide range of methods ― wouldn’t work as a result of the wind “solely blows generally.”
Trump touched on an array of acquainted matters in Thursday’s chat, together with the value of fuel in California, the 2020 election and the scale of his rally crowd on Jan. 6, 2021. He even managed to deliver up his partially constructed U.S.-Mexico border wall:
