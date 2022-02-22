Trump says China ‘absolutely’ going after Taiwan after Russia-Ukraine ‘disaster’



Former President Trump said on Tuesday that “China is going to be the next to step forward aggressively on the world stage” after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to be sent to eastern Ukraine.

During an appearance at his Mar-a-Lago estate on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show”, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping would try to get Taiwan back and take Russia’s action against Ukraine as a signal.

“China is going to be next,” he said. “Oh, absolutely. Not with me, they won’t be.”

Trump has blamed President Biden for Ukraine’s “catastrophe” and said it would “never happen” under his administration.

“They are waiting until after the Olympics,” he said of the Chinese government. “Now the Olympics are over, and look at your stopwatch, right? [Xi] It wants to. ”

“It’s almost like a twin sister here, because you have someone who wants Taiwan, I think it’s equally bad – someone said, ‘Who wants it more?’ I probably feel equally bad, “he said, comparing Shir to Putin.

“Putin never did it, and Shi never did it [under my administration]He added.

On Monday, Putin announced that he recognized the two breakaway regions of Ukraine, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, and followed suit with the deployment of troops, which the White House described as an “attack.”

“The attack has begun,” a White House official told Gadget Clock. “So the response to our sanctions has begun.”

Biden is expected to announce new economic sanctions against Russia on Monday after signing an executive order imposing sanctions on separatist Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. and European officials are preparing for a possible refugee wave from Ukraine – creating fears of a crisis that could erupt into the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis.

“If Russia invades more Ukraine, we will see a catastrophic loss of life, unimaginable suffering. Millions of displaced people will create a refugee crisis across Europe,” UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Critics of the Biden administration say mistakes in its foreign policy, ranging from the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, have given authoritarian leaders the green light to act aggressively around the world.

