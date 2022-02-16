Trump says DOJ should ‘absolutely’ declassify remaining Trump-Russia probe records, after Durham filing



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Former President Trump said in an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock that the judiciary should “absolutely” release the remaining records related to the original Trump-Russia investigation “in light of” the recent filing of Special Counsel John Durham.

“They have a declassification order,” Trump said of the judiciary. “And they must be disclosed, especially in light of what has happened and what has been revealed.”

Trump was referring to a February 11 court filing in Durham where he accused his associates, including “Tech Executive-1” and a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, of “exploiting” Internet traffic related to Trump Tower, a “special healthcare provider.” Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the U.S. president’s executive office to establish “a guess” and “narrative”, then bring Trump to Russia and bring him to federal government agencies.

Exclusive: Trump Says Durham Probe Reveals ‘Crime of the Century’, Predicts It ‘Just Beginning’

Trump, in May 2019, asked then-Attorney General Bill Barr to begin a process of declassification of records related to the Trump campaign surveillance in 2016, following the completion of an investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

“We’ve declassified, and people have seen them, and I think you’ll see some big things,” Trump told Gadget Clock.

Trump called on the judiciary to release the record to the public, saying “there is extraordinary dishonesty and corruption.”

“They should let them go,” Trump said.

A statement from the White House said, “At the request and recommendation of the United States Attorney General, President Donald J. Trump has instructed the intelligence community to cooperate quickly and fully with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 presidential election.”

The order gives the attorney general “full and complete authority to disclose information regarding investigations in accordance with long-established standards for the management of classified information.”

The White House said in a May 2019 statement that “today’s move will help ensure that all Americans know the truth about what happened during the last presidential election and the steps that were taken and restore confidence in our institutions.”

Trump’s comments came after Republican Sense. On Tuesday, Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland saying he had “failed” to comply with Trump’s order to release all records related to the FBI’s original Trump-Russia investigation. The senators demanded that Garland “set those records before Congress and the American people without undue amendment.”

Grassley, Johnson says Dodge Trump-Russia record, fails to follow orders to cancel demand production

Grassley and Johnson wrote that “it is the department’s responsibility to determine which records are covered by the declassification guidelines” and said in a letter to Garland sent to senators last month that it was “clear” that “the DOJ” still had more than a year to complete. Couldn’t. “

“When the department enables (1) it can accurately identify records subject to declassification guidelines; (2) make sure the records are not those already reviewed by our staff; and (3) agree that no inappropriate corrections will be made to those records. Put, our staff is ready to review on camera before production in Congress, ”they wrote. “If these conditions are not met, our staff must spend as many days and countless hours as possible on the department’s classified facilities, not just to play a guessing game with the department. Any document can be covered by declassification guidelines and potentially review records.” . “

They added: “Our oversight efforts are based on our unwavering belief that the American people deserve to know the full truth about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

Grassley and Johnson asked Garland what steps the judiciary is taking to determine which records fall within the scope of Trump’s declassification directive, the number of records identified to date, and how many of those records will be released.

“We request a detailed response to those questions and a commitment to the aforesaid conditions after March 1, 2022,” they wrote.

It is not clear how many records can be declassified and produced in Congress.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Docs to date of the announced Trump-Russia investigation: what to know

That continued in 2020 when Rick Grenell became acting director of National Intelligence, and John Rutcliffe was sworn in as DNI.

Documents released to date include a 6,000-page transcript of a House Intelligence Committee Russia investigation interview, which revealed that, among other things, Obama’s top officials acknowledged there was no “empirical evidence” of collusion or conspiracy in their Trump campaign. Russia in 2016. Gadget Clock first reported on the transcript.

Another declassified document was an email that National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent to herself on Trump’s inauguration day, January 5, 2017, documenting a meeting with Obama and others at the Oval Office, at which time the former president provided guidance on law enforcement requirements. To investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The declassified email revealed that former FBI Director James Comey had advised Obama that the National Security Council should not ask former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to provide “sensitive information about Russia” because he was “talking” often with the Russian ambassador.

The Trump administration has also released a list of Obama-era officials who requested that Flynn be identified in an intelligence report during the President’s transition.

Conversations of U.S. citizens were accidentally unveiled after conversations with foreign officials monitored by the intelligence community. The identities of U.S. citizens are considered secure if their participation is incidental and there is no suspicion of wrongdoing.

Officials, however, can determine the names of U.S. citizens through a process that is supposed to protect their rights. In the general process, when officials ask an American to remove the mask, they do not necessarily know the identity of that person in advance.

The Trump administration also released a 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment footnote, which shows anti-Trump dossiers created by Christopher Steele and funded by Clinton’s campaign through the law firm Parkinson’s Cove, had “limited support.” The dossier served as the basis for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant obtained against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign associate.

The Durham Probe has ‘accelerated’, ‘collaborating’ with more people, coming before the grand jury

Meanwhile, in October 2020, a CIA memo sent to Rotcliffe, then-FBI Director James Comey, and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence, Peter Strojk, referred to Clinton’s “plans” to the FBI for possible investigative action.

“The following information is provided for the purpose of leading investigative steps or as appropriate for your bureau’s exclusive use of the bureau,” Comey and Strzok were told in the CIA memo.

“Following a verbal request from the FBI, the CIA provided the following examples of the information it collected on the Crossfire Hurricane Fusion Cell,” the memo continued. “An exchange [REDACTED] US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers are discussing approving a plan to disrupt the US election as a way to mislead the public from using a private email server. “

Despite its declassification, the memo has been extensively revised.

Ratcliffe also released notes written by then-CIA Director John Brennan suggesting that he had informed President Obama about Hillary Clinton’s “proposal to defame Donald Trump through a scandal demanding the intervention of Russian security services from one of her foreign policy advisers.”

“We are gaining additional insight into Russia’s activities [REDACTED]”Read Brennan’s declassified note, first obtained by Gadget Clock in October 2020.” CITE [summarizing] Hillary Clinton has allegedly approved a proposal to defame Donald Trump, sparking a scandal involving the intervention of Russian security services from one of her foreign policy advisers.

Gadget Clock first reported in October 2020 that Ratcliffe had provided nearly 1,000 pages of material to the judiciary to support Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.