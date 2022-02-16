Trump says Durham probe exposing ‘the crime of the century,’ predicts it’s ‘just the beginning’



Exclusive: Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday, proposed new responses to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filings, predicting that progress is just beginning.

Trump was responding to a lawsuit filed in a Durham court on February 11 alleging that “Tech Executive-1” and his associates, including a “special healthcare provider” including a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, “exploited” Internet traffic related to the Trump Tower. . Trump’s Central Park West apartment building and the U.S. president’s executive office to establish “a guess” and “narrative” then bring Trump to a federal government agency affiliated with Russia.

Clinton campaign lawyer Susman has asked the court to “strike” Durham’s ‘factual background’ from the latest filing.

“It seems like it’s just the beginning, because, if you read the filing and have an understanding of what happened and I said it a long time ago, you’ll see a lot of other things that can be done that, in fact, it’s a continuation of centuries of crime,” Trump said. Told Gadget Clock. “It’s such a big deal, no one has ever seen anything like it.”

Durham has filed a lawsuit alleging that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who has been accused of making false statements to federal agents as part of a special counsel’s investigation, brought Trump-Russia allegations – which Durham said were “partly dependent” on “traffic” collected from servers. “There was the FBI, and a second government agency that has since been identified as the CIA.

Durham, in a filing section labeled “Factual Background,” said the individuals involved were “mining” traffic and other data “for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump.

Trump told Gadget Clock that he had “no insights” until the allegations contained in Durham’s Feb. 11 filing were released.

“Who would have thought such a thing was even possible?” Trump says. “Durham is also coming up with a lot of great things that some people thought were possible – some would even think that such an issue would even be discussed, let alone such a committed task.”

Trump added: “This is the highest level of betrayal.”

The only person mentioned in Durham’s Feb. 11 filing who has been charged as part of the investigation is Susman, who is not guilty.

Trump, meanwhile, explained that during the campaign, “people suspected something was wrong.”

“You have experts who do it, but they use experts to do it, and they think they might think it is unreliable, and they think – if they do, foreign countries can do it,” Trump said. , Data mining from servers. “What kind of security system do we have?”

Durham Probe: ‘Tech Executive-1’ Says Trump Accuses Russia of Tying CIA

Trump said the system described in the filing was a “stage 1 crime.”

“It’s as bad as it gets,” Trump said.

Towards the end of Monday, Susman’s lawyers, who are not guilty, claimed that the court would “strike” in the “Factual Background” section of Durham’s filing, arguing that it would “disgrace” the jury pool before his trial.

“It’s all nonsense,” Trump told Gadget Clock. “They’ve been caught and they’re trying to figure out what to say to make it a little bit darker.”

Durham’s allegations against Susman are that he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working for “any client” when he requested and held a meeting where he linked Trump to the Kremlin. Allegedly presented “alleged data and ‘white paper’ between the organization and Alpha Bank, which allegedly displayed a secret communication channel.

Meanwhile, Trump said, “Based on what everyone is seeing, Durham could emerge as a great hero in this country who will be talked about year after year.”

“I have great respect for John Durham, that he was able to do it, and he will get it out, because other people knew it and it wasn’t coming out – it’s just not coming out,” Trump said. “And to think, we went through the whole Mueller scandal, and nothing was said.”

Clinton’s campaign to infiltrate Trump Tower, White House servers find Durham to link Trump to Russia

When asked if Muller, who coordinated Trump and his presidential campaign with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election for more than two years, was aware of the allegations against those involved in the Clinton campaign, Trump said the investigation was ” The focus is on “one direction.”

“They certainly weren’t going after it,” Trump said. “They were just going one way – they weren’t going the other way.”

Trump added that Mueller’s party was “certainly blind.”

“It’s sad,” Trump said.

Mueller’s investigation ended in 2019 and found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Trump, meanwhile, has criticized the press coverage of Durham’s filing.

“Another crime is happening – and it’s a media crime,” Trump said. “Absolutely not the media – they refuse to talk about it and yet it’s 10 times bigger than Watergate.”

He added: “The press is corrupt and they don’t like to cover it up. They’re being forced. It’s such a big story, I don’t know if they can play much longer.”

Over the weekend, after first reporting on filing Gadget Clock, Trump first compared Durham’s allegations to Watergate.

The Durham Probe has ‘accelerated’, ‘collaborating’ with more people, coming before the grand jury

“It’s no different than Watergate, except for a much more important place,” Trump said. “It’s the same theft – just modern day.”

He added: “It’s not even believable.”

At the moment, Durham has indicted three people as part of its investigation: Susman in September 2021, Igor Danchenko in November 4, 2021, and Kevin Klinsmith in August 2020.

Danchenko was charged with making a false statement and accusing the FBI of lying about the source of the information he provided to Christopher Steele for the anti-Trump dossier.

Kevin Klinsmith was also charged with making false statements. Kleinsmith was referred for probation by the Office of the Inspector General of Justice, which conducted its own review of the Russian investigation.

Specifically, Inspector General accuses Klinsmith, albeit without naming names, of changing an email about Page that he is “not a source” for another government agency. Page says he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on that claim, filing its third and final renewal petition in 2017 to disclose Carter Page, a Trump campaign associate, under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

A source familiar with the investigation told Gadget Clock that Durham’s investigation had “accelerated” and that more people were “cooperating” and coming before a federal grand jury that had been reported earlier.

The source told Gadget Clock on Monday that Durham conducted its investigation “very professionally” and that in contrast to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, his activities, and the status of witness information and cooperation were rare, if ever leaked.

“Durham fixes it and keeps it secret,” the source said, adding that the Durham investigation had “far more activity than is visible to the public”.