World

Trump says he has ‘transformed the face of the Republican Party’ as he stumps for Oz in PA Senate primary

14 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump spoke in support of Senator candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Trump, who officially backed Oz in the Republican primary earlier this month, boasted during his speech that he had “transformed” the GOP.

“Tuesday’s preliminary results are just the latest evidence that we’ve changed the face of the Republican Party,” Trump said. “Thank God.”

Trump accuses previous Republican Party incarnations of forgetting average, working people in the United States

Former President Donald Trump is speaking "Save America" Meeting for Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate on May 6, 2022 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

(Getty Images via Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency)

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, left, with former President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign rally in Greensburg, PA, on Friday, May 6, 2022.

(AP Photo / Jean J. Pushkar)

“We are now a party of working people, but we are really everyone’s party. We are the party,” he added. “You know? We’re a team of common sense. I think more than anything else, we believe in putting America first and we will continue to fight to make America great again.”

Trump The 2024 GOP presidential nomination was easily won by Straw Pole Conference of Conservative Political Action. Trump, who repeatedly flirted with another presidential candidate in 2024 in an attempt to return to the White House, captured 59% of the ballots in an anonymous online straw poll, according to results announced by the CPAC earlier this year.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, former president in an interview on Wednesday Donald Trump He is “very likely” to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate if he so chooses.

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a campaign rally in Greensburg, PA, on Friday, May 6, 2022, on behalf of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance and Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

(AP Photo / Jean J. Pushkar)

Former President Donald Trump is seen holding Trump supporters "Save America" Rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2022, despite heavy rain and mud.

(Getty Images via Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency)

“It’s hard to imagine anything that could derail his support. So if he wants to be nominated in ’24, I think he can achieve that.”

The senator’s assessment comes just days after Ohio Senatorial candidate JD Vance – a former critic of Trump – won the Republican primary in support of the former president.

