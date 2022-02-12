Trump says he understands impetus behind GOP bill to link Ukraine military aid to US border security



Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he understands the impetus behind a new Republican bill that would block Ukraine’s security and military assistance until the U.S. southern border is secured – as it is now when he leaves office. .

Trump was asked in “Fox and Friends” about a new bill introduced by Republican Matt Rosendale, R-Mont, which would prohibit the spending or obligation of military and security assistance to Kiev until the United States “controls the operation” – the Mexico border. It comes at a time when attention in Washington DC is increasingly shifting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, where officials believe a Russian invasion could be imminent, but with the crisis on the southern border receding for a second year.

Fame. Rosendale raises bill to block military aid to Ukraine until US borders secure

“I must understand how people feel,” Trump said. “We had the strongest frontier, our southern frontier. We were three weeks away from finishing the wall after going through two and a half years of litigation with the Democrats and all their victories.”

“The southern border had the best number in the history of our country, very few came, very few people came, except to come legally, we had the best drug number in 32 years and they got it. The border is open, “he said, referring to President Biden.

“We’re like a dumping ground, so I must understand how people feel when they say let’s try and bind to each other,” he said. “We fight for other people’s borders, but we don’t fight for our own borders.”

It was a feeling echoed by Rosendale when he spoke to Gadget Clock before the introduction of his bill.

“I think it’s pretty hypocritical if someone in the US Congress is willing to spend thousands of miles to secure the border, even if they don’t want to protect our own borders,” Rosendel told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview. “And we are not witnessing any threat, but we are witnessing a perfect attack that is happening right now.”

Democrats call Ukraine’s bill ‘border irresistible’, while party ignores US border crisis

Rosendale’s bill will withhold funds until the border wall system suspended by the Biden administration is completed and “operational control” defined by the Secure Fence Act 2006 is achieved. The wall system is defined as a 30-foot-high steel bollard barrier, with all-weather access and patrol roads, enclosure lighting, cameras and detection technology.

An estimated 1.7 million immigrants were encountered in fiscal year 2021, and more than 178,800 in December alone. The Biden administration has reduced the crisis to a combination of “root causes” in Central America and the end of the Trump administration’s path to legal asylum.

Republicans, however, have blamed the Biden administration for the Trump-era policies, similar to the “Remain-in-Mexico” policy that kept immigrants in Mexico at bay. The Biden administration ended the policy but was forced to re-establish it by a recent court order.

“We had a ‘stay in Mexico’ policy, now it’s called ‘stay in the United States’, – no matter who you are, just come to it,” Trump said before returning to law.

“No, that’s a terrible thing and I can tell you how they feel when we’re fighting for another country, but we’re not fighting for ourselves.”