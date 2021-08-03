Trump Says He Won’t Sue to Stop Justice Dept. Officials’ Testimony



The committees called on the Justice Department to allow former officials to testify after it opened investigations this year into Trump’s White House efforts to undermine Mr. Biden’s victory, a campaign of pressure that has had take place weeks before Mr. Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol as Congress met to certify the election results.

The Justice Department and the White House office of counsel typically reject such requests because they believe deliberative conversations between administration officials should be shielded from public scrutiny.

But they ultimately decided to allow the interviews, saying in letters to potential witnesses that the scope of the investigation was “extraordinary events,” including whether Mr. Trump had attempted to improperly use the Justice Department to do so. advance his “personal political interests”. and thus constituted “exceptional circumstances”.

In his letter, which was first reported by Politico, Mr. Collins also said Mr. Trump continued to believe that information sought by committees “is and should be protected from disclosure by executive privilege.”

Mr Collins said that no president has the power to unilaterally waive this privilege and that the Biden administration has “not sought and taken into account” Mr Trump’s views in deciding not to invoke it.

“Such consideration is the minimum that should be required before a president waives the executive privilege protecting the communications of a predecessor,” wrote Collins.

The committees also received a slew of emails, handwritten notes and other documents from the Department of Justice that show how Mr. Trump, Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff and others pushed the Department of Justice to investigate allegations of electoral fraud which have been investigated. and unsupported by evidence, to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the election results and publicly cast doubt on the result.

Congress has asked six former officials to testify in addition to Mr. Rosen and Mr. Donoghue. This list includes Patrick Hovakimian, Mr. Rosen’s former chief of staff; Byung J. Pak, the former US attorney in Atlanta; Bobby L. Christine, the former US attorney in Savannah; and Jeffrey B. Clark, the former acting head of the Civilian Division.