Trump says ‘MAGA is saving America,’ in response to Biden



Exclusive: Former President Trump told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday that “MAGA is saving America” ​​and condemned President Biden for being “divisive” when he called MAGA “the most extreme political organization in recent American history.”

“Maga is saving America,” Trump told Gadget Clock. “Our country is going to hell. Maga is saving America.”

“Inflation, ineligible withdrawals from Afghanistan, hostages severely injured, troops, $ 85 billion in military equipment – MAGA is saving America,” Trump continued.

The former president said the United States was “no longer respected around the world.”

“Ukraine should never have been,” Trump said, adding that under his leadership, “Russia could never have gone to Ukraine.”

“Maga is saving our country,” Trump said again.

Trump’s remarks came in response to Biden, who reacted to the leaked draft opinion on Wednesday, denouncing Republicans as indicating the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Rowe v. Wade, saying the debate was “much more than an abortion.” Biden called the “Maga Crowd” “the most extreme political organization in recent American history.”

Biden announced in April that the GOP had “shifted to a” MAGA party “, not” your father’s Republican Party, “and warned that” right-leaning politicians who know better “are” afraid to do the right thing “and lost a primary election. .

Asked if the Republican Party would now respond to Biden’s remarks, Trump replied: “I hope so. I hope so.”

Trump told Gadget Clock that Biden was “very divisive.”

“Of course he is,” Trump said. “That’s all they know – misinformation. That’s what they’re good at.”

Trump has referred to the “Russia, Russia, Russia” investigation and “all other things that are now being caught.”

“He’s very divided, but he’s more than that. It’s all misinformation, like Russia, Russia, Russia’s deception, and all the deception,” Trump said again. “That’s what they’re good at.”

Biden’s comments about “MAGA” on Wednesday were in response to the states abandoning the issue of abortion, the Supreme Court’s draft opinion leaked on Rowe v. Wade should be final.

“Now, what if you changed the law to say that children with LGBT, who can’t be in the classroom with other children, is the way the decision is written?” Biden asked.

“What’s next for the attack?” Asked. “Because this MAGA mob is really the most extreme political organization that exists in American history – in recent American history.”

Earlier this week, the White House said President Biden had “hurt” the Republican Party by “holding” former President Trump. White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Wednesday that she was “hurt” by the arrest of so many members of her predecessor’s team.

In a separate interview with Gadget Clock Digital this week, Trump spoke of winning for nearly two dozen candidates who won their primary races in Ohio and Indiana on Tuesday night, predicting that the evening would be just the beginning of an “extraordinary season” for Republicans. Supports

“I was 22 and 0,” Trump told Gadget Clock. “I won every race.”

In Ohio and Indiana, 22 candidates backed by Trump won their primary on Tuesday night, including JD Vance, Venture Capitalist and best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegies.” Vance received Trump’s approval in Ohio’s crowded GOP Senate primary less than three weeks ago.

“It was a great evening for the Republican Party and we love all our candidates from Indiana, from Ohio, I went 22 and 0,” Trump told Gadget Clock.

“I think we’re going to have a great season. I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go in large numbers in the fall.”