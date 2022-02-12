World

Trump says Russia ’emboldened’ on Ukraine after ‘incompetent’ US Afghanistan withdrawal

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “encouraged” to invade Ukraine after witnessing an “ineligible” US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year – because he said the United States would not be in that position if he were still there. White House.

“First, it’s shocking because it should never have happened, it never happened,” Trump told Fox & Friends.

Russia-Ukraine: US orders removal of most Kiev embassy staff: live update

Trump was responding to growing tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border amid fears of impending Russian aggression. The State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff at the Kiev embassy early Saturday, hours after White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan called on Americans to leave the country.

Sullivan said in a news briefing at the White House that “as we have said before, we are in the window when the attack could start at any time, if Vladimir Putin decides to order it.”

On February 12, 2022, a diplomatic vehicle left the area of ​​the US Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine.

(Reuters / Valentine Ogirenko)

Trump has blamed the Biden administration for the situation and linked it to the August withdrawal from Afghanistan – claiming that both China and Russia are closely monitoring the situation.

“How we got here is when they saw Afghanistan, and they saw that the most unworthy withdrawal in the history of any army was just leaving us alone, and President Shi. [Jinping] And President Putin – look at what is happening with Taiwan soon with China – and they saw it and they said: ‘What is happening? They do not know what they are doing. And all of a sudden I think they’ve become much more ambitious. “

READ Also  The Latest Covid Surge - The New York Times

“I think Putin really wanted to negotiate for a while, but when he saw Afghanistan he saw that incredibly bad withdrawal, ineligible, where they first took out the military, where they kept $ 85 billion worth of equipment for the Taliban. And to use and of course the death that happened – I think they’ve been brave when they’ve seen it all. “

The White House is unsure how many Americans are affected by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture.

File - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

(AP Photo / Susan Walsh, file)

“I knew him very well, I was very well with him, I shut down his pipeline, I allowed them to be approved by anyone,” he said. “No one has ever been tough against Russia, but I’ve been very good with Putin, we respect each other. I think you have a completely different ball game now.”

President Biden will speak with Putin on Saturday, but Trump has denied the importance of such phone calls.

“It’s just a practice, he’s not going to tell her anything and I don’t think Putin will listen at the moment,” he said.

