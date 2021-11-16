Trump Seeks Continued Block on Sending White House Files to Jan. 6 Panel

Mr Trump “does not respect the current president’s decision. His role seems to be based on the idea that “his executive power exists forever,” as Judge Chutkan wrote, “but the president is not a king and the plaintiff is not a president.”

The National Archives had planned to provide the first batch of documents to Congress last Friday. (This identifies an additional batch on a rolling basis.) Judge Chutkan refused to proceed with the transfer of the documents when Mr. Trump appealed her decision, but the DC Circuit Appeals Panel issued a short-term block to freeze the cases. Enough for now.

Benny Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who chairs the committee on Jan. 6, said he wants to complete his work by the end of the spring, and raises the question of whether to prevent the panel from gaining access to the record before the lawsuits are completed. Final report.

In his briefing, Mr. Binnal wrote that it is important for Congress to resolve certain legal issues before entering any disputed record, suggesting that if he wins the case his client will be a little better off but the House has already seen that. Confidential files.

“The limited interest in obtaining the record immediately requested by the committee may be diminished in the interests of securing a judicial review before President Trump suffers irreparable damage,” Mr Binnal wrote.

With frequent disputes with Congress over access to government information for supervisory investigations, both inside and outside the office, Mr. Trump has pursued a policy of stone-throwing rather than compromise negotiations, and has run out of time using the generally slow pace of litigation.

Against that background, the appellate court panel dismissed Mr. Arguments are scheduled for November 30 on whether to continue barring National Archives from sending any documents to Congress, considering the legal merits of Trump’s executive privilege claim. If he leaves the block, Mr. Trump will most likely appeal to the Supreme Court.