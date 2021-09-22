Trump sues The New York Times and Mary Trump over leaked documents

Former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday called Mary L. Trump, accusing The New York Times and three of its reporters of conspiring in a “fraudulent conspiracy” to improperly obtain their confidential tax records and exploit their use in news articles. book.

The lawsuit claims that Times reporters, as part of an attempt to obtain tax records, relentlessly sought Trump’s niece, and persuaded her to “smuggle the records out of her attorney’s office” and send her turned back. many times.

According to the lawsuit, that action violated a confidentiality agreement that the former president’s father, Fred C. The litigation was part of the settlement involving the will of Trump, who died in 1999.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in the State Supreme Court in Duchess County, NY, accuses the newspaper, its reporters, and Trump of being motivated by “a personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, acclaim and a financial gain and The intention is to further his political agenda.”