Trump Tax Returns Must Be Given to Congress, Justice Dept. Says
WASHINGTON – The Treasury Department is due to hand over six years of former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns to House investigators, the Justice Department said in a legal opinion released Friday that most likely paves the way for them. possible disclosure to Congress and potentially to the Public.
Hours later, the Treasury told a federal judge it planned to move forward.
The 39-page opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of the Legal Advisor dealt a severe legal blow to a multi-year campaign by Mr. Trump to keep his tax information secret, overturning a position of the Trump administration that had protected Congress documents.
Dismissing this view, the Biden administration’s opinion said that a request for tax information first filed in 2019 by the House Ways and Means Committee was legitimate and that the Treasury Department no. had no valid reason to refuse it.
“The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has given sufficient reasons to request the tax information from the former chairman,” the opinion said. “The Treasury must provide the information to the committee. “
Capitol Hill Democrats, who said they aimed to review the IRS presidential audit program and Mr. Trump’s conflicts of interest, hailed the move as a victory for congressional oversight powers and for national security. The House had taken legal action to enforce the request after opposition from Trump’s Treasury Department and litigation continues.
“The American people deserve to know the facts of their troubling conflicts of interest and the undermining of our security and democracy as President,” President Nancy Pelosi said in a farewell statement.
Yet even though the decision lowered a key hurdle for Congress, it was unlikely to be the final say in the dispute. A highly contentious and determined protector of his financial records, Mr. Trump could seek an injunction in the coming days to try to stop the transfer, sparking a new round of legal wrangling that could take weeks or more to resolve.
On Friday evening, the Treasury Department informed a Washington Federal District Court judge overseeing the dispute that it had reached an agreement with the House to hand over the documents, and both sides asked the court to give Mr. Trump until Tuesday to decide.
Even if turned over to Congress, Mr. Trump’s tax information may not be made public immediately, or at all. The rules governing the sharing of sensitive tax information with the Ways and Means Committee require the panel to vote on whether to share information with the entire House or the public.
Democrats in charge of the committee did not disclose their plans for an investigation. They have previously indicated that they intend to study the effectiveness of the IRS’s audit program, including examining possible conflicts of interest for Mr. Trump.
“As I have maintained for years, the committee’s record is very strong and the law is on our side,” Representative Richard E. Neal, Democrat of Massachusetts and chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a brief statement. . “I am happy that the Department of Justice agrees and that we can move forward.”
Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, Ronald P. Fischetti, did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment on Friday. Reached by phone, Phyllis A. Malgieri, Mr Fischetti’s legal partner, said: “Knowing him for 32 years, the Italian in him, I’m sure he would have something to say” about the decision. Mr. Trump’s spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.
Mr. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and his allies in Congress backed down at the prospect of his political opponents having access to six years of his personal and business tax data, as well as related IRS files. They accused Mr. Neal and the House Democrats of lying about their true intentions, which they said were to embarrass and club Mr. Trump.
“Just more harassment… the militarization of politics and far-left perversity is hard to understand,” Eric Trump, who helps run the family business, wrote on Twitter.
The Republicans on Capitol Hill also quickly derided the opinion of the Department of Justice as being “politically motivated.” They warned that this could usher in a new era of political warfare in which politicians dig into the tax information of their opponents.
“If Congressional politicians can demand, and ultimately make public, the president’s private tax returns, what is to stop them from doing the same with others they see as political enemies?” Said Representative Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee.
Mr. Trump’s tax filing saga began over six years ago, when the real estate star who made his name in real estate became the first major presidential candidate in decades. to refuse to voluntarily publish their tax returns. Mr Trump has long cited federal audits as a rationale, but his determination to keep them under wraps has fueled speculation about the health of his finances, whether he has inflated his net worth, and about possible financial tangles that could have affected his. decision making as president.
Last year, The New York Times obtained and analyzed decades of tax information for Mr. Trump and his companies, which showed he had spent years without paying federal income tax and reported hundreds of millions of dollars in business losses. But the information sought by the Chamber would most likely provide a fuller window into its complex financial transactions.
Mr Trump has previously been forced to turn over similar documents to the Manhattan district attorney’s office after the Supreme Court ruled last year that the powers of the presidency did not prevent him from turning them over. This investigation is ongoing, but it has resulted in accusations that the Trump Organization helped its leaders avoid taxes with social benefits hidden from the authorities.
The case involving Congress was more complicated. Mr Neal originally requested the president’s tax information in 2019 under a little-used section of the federal tax code that allows congressional tax drafting committees to get any information they want for legislative purposes before they go. seek the same information later via a subpoena.
Mr. Trump’s then Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rejected Mr. Neal’s attempts to obtain the records after seeking advice from the Department of Justice’s legal counsel’s office, which provides advice legal matters to the executive. He ruled at the time that Democrats did not have a “legitimate legislative objective,” were politically motivated and should not get the information. Mr. Trump also sued in a personal capacity to block their release.
The House filed its own lawsuit to enforce his subpoena, and that dispute remained unresolved when President Biden took office. Mr Neal updated his request last month, asking for tax records from 2015 to 2020. He said they could reveal “hidden business entanglements raising tax law and other issues, including conflicting issues. ‘interests’ or’ foreign financial influences on former President Trump. that could inform relevant congressional legislation.
Friday’s Justice Department decision has the potential to bypass this legal fight. Writing for the Office of Legal Counsel, Dawn Johnsen, acting deputy attorney general appointed by Mr. Biden, said his predecessors under Mr. Trump had overstepped their bounds in trying to guess the reasons given by the House for asking for the tax information .
Rather, she concluded that the department should show deference to Congress as an equal branch of government. “Even though some members of Congress are hoping to see the information from the former president’s tax returns leaked into the public record simply ‘for the sake of exposure,'” she wrote, “that would not invalidate the legitimate purposes that the committee received from the information in question could serve.
Still, legal experts have said they would be surprised if Mr Trump did not file an injunction to try to stop the release.
Mr Trump could be helped by another Supreme Court ruling last year regarding Trump’s financial records sought by Congress, said Andy Grewal, a law professor at the University of Iowa. The judges sent the case back to lower courts, but not before they put in place strict new standards that Congress must meet when seeking financial information about a president.
“The Biden DOJ says the relevance of this case must be limited as Trump has stepped down,” Mr. Grewal said. “I expect Trump’s lawyers to challenge this position.”
Alan Report and Katie benner contributed reports.
