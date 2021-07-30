Trump Tax Returns Must Be Given to Congress, Justice Dept. Says

Mr. Trump’s tax filing saga began over six years ago, when the real estate star who made his name in real estate became the first major presidential candidate in decades. to refuse to voluntarily publish their tax returns. Mr Trump has long cited federal audits as a rationale, but his determination to keep them under wraps has fueled speculation about the health of his finances, whether he has inflated his net worth, and about possible financial tangles that could have affected his. decision making as president.

Last year, The New York Times obtained and analyzed decades of tax information for Mr. Trump and his companies, which showed he had spent years without paying federal income tax and reported hundreds of millions of dollars in business losses. But the information sought by the Chamber would most likely provide a fuller window into its complex financial transactions.

Mr Trump has previously been forced to turn over similar documents to the Manhattan district attorney’s office after the Supreme Court ruled last year that the powers of the presidency did not prevent him from turning them over. This investigation is ongoing, but it has resulted in accusations that the Trump Organization helped its leaders avoid taxes with social benefits hidden from the authorities.

The case involving Congress was more complicated. Mr Neal originally requested the president’s tax information in 2019 under a little-used section of the federal tax code that allows congressional tax drafting committees to get any information they want for legislative purposes before they go. seek the same information later via a subpoena.

Mr. Trump’s then Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rejected Mr. Neal’s attempts to obtain the records after seeking advice from the Department of Justice’s legal counsel’s office, which provides advice legal matters to the executive. He ruled at the time that Democrats did not have a “legitimate legislative objective,” were politically motivated and should not get the information. Mr. Trump also sued in a personal capacity to block their release.

The House filed its own lawsuit to enforce his subpoena, and that dispute remained unresolved when President Biden took office. Mr Neal updated his request last month, asking for tax records from 2015 to 2020. He said they could reveal “hidden business entanglements raising tax law and other issues, including conflicting issues. ‘interests’ or’ foreign financial influences on former President Trump. that could inform relevant congressional legislation.

Friday’s Justice Department decision has the potential to bypass this legal fight. Writing for the Office of Legal Counsel, Dawn Johnsen, acting deputy attorney general appointed by Mr. Biden, said his predecessors under Mr. Trump had overstepped their bounds in trying to guess the reasons given by the House for asking for the tax information .