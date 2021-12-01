Trump Tested Positive for Virus Days Before Debate, 2 Ex-Officials Say
President Donald J. Trump will replace Joseph R. in 2020. Biden tested positive for the coronavirus three days before his first feud with Jr., two former administration officials said Wednesday.
The White House did not announce a positive test at the time, and after a while the president received a negative result and began campaign rallies and debates, officials said. The account was first reported by The Guardian, citing an upcoming book by Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
The two former officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, confirmed the timeline of Mr. Trump’s test results in Mr. Trump’s fourth and final, Mr. Meadows’s “The Chiefs Chief.” White House Chief of Staff.
The revelation comes nearly a year after Mr. Trump’s widespread arrest as ill, when he shared a forum with Mr. Biden for the first presidential discussion on September 29, a few months after the epidemic.
The White House has repeatedly denied that Mr. Trump received a positive coronavirus test for the first time. The administration first told people on the morning of Oct. 2 that Mr. Trump’s test was positive. Mr. Trump was hospitalized the same day.
Mr. Trump’s positive results were revealed only after he was informed that his top adviser, Hope Hicks, was ill with Covid-19. At the time, Mr. Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News that Ms. Hicks may have given him the virus.
But Mr. Meadows writes in his book that three days earlier, on September 26, Mr. Trump had a positive test shortly before leaving the White House for Pennsylvania for an Air Force One rally. White House doctor Sean Conley was called to the scene. “Mr. President, Mr. Meadows writes that he told Mr. Trump, ‘I’ve got some bad news. Your Covid-19 test is positive. “
Mr Meadows wrote, “Oh, spit, you’re covering me up,” a mockery of Mr Trump’s response. The day of the positive outcome was the day Mr. Trump hosted a grand Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Connie Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
According to The Guardian, Mr Meadows wrote that the positive test was taken with the old test kit and that the new test was a “binax system” and that we hoped the first test was a false positive. According to The Guardian, Mr. Meadows wrote that Mr. Trump took the second result as “absolute permission to press as if nothing had happened.” Min. Meadows stated in the book that during the trip, he “asked everyone in his immediate circle to treat him positively.”
Mr Meadows does not remember two former officials confirming the affidavit. And just hours after receiving the positive test, Mr. Trump walked to the back of the Air Force One and chatted with reporters without wearing a mask. One of the reporters working for the New York Times later tested positive for the virus.
On the second day of the affirmative action, Mr. Trump attended an event for military families.
Mr. Meadows writes in his book that Mr. Trump appeared physically closed during that trial, although he did feel a little better during the first argument against Mr. Biden.
“His face, for the most part, had regained its usual light bronze hue, and the stone in his voice was gone.” Meadows wrote, according to The Guardian. “But the dark circles under his eyes were still dark. When we got to the venue around five o’clock in the evening, I could tell he was walking slower than usual. He was carrying a little extra weight on his back. ”
In a statement released by his office, Mr. Trump replied, “I have a story of cowardice before or during the fake news. In fact, one test showed that I did not have covid before the discussion. ”
When Mr. Trump received a positive test, he did not address it. Mr. Trump was not independently tested before the first argument.
