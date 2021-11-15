Trump to Sell Marquee Washington Hotel for at Least $375 Million



Mr Trump’s critics have filed lawsuits against him, arguing that the hotel’s business dealings with foreign governments violate the so-called emulation clause of the constitution, which prohibits federal officials from accepting gifts or payments from other governments.

Mr Trump’s company said it did not voluntarily seek business from foreign embassies, citing possible allegations of influence pedaling. Mr. Trump donated to the Treasury Department the profits from meetings with foreign government officials, including Saudi Arabia.

The controversy led to a drop in the hotel’s profits, with people with financial knowledge saying the coronavirus had spread across the country (or across the continent), further restricting travel and fairs. As the hospitality industry recovers, Mr. Trump’s departure from Washington has depleted some of the energy in the property.

But the hotel still serves as a magnet for Mr. Trump’s allies and top administration officials, often seen in lobby bars, as well as Christian conservative groups and Republican congressional candidates who want Mr. Trump’s support.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent on the hotel in political operations run by Mr. Trump and his family, as well as the Republican National Committee, as it has become a frequent venue for fundraising events. In total, more than $ 3 million in payments from political committees have flowed into the Washington hotel since early 2020, according to Federal Election Commission records.

According to an audit conducted by House Investigators, the hotel lost about $ 5 million to $ 10 million during the year before accounting for the devaluation loss, a total loss of $ 74 million from 2016 to 2020, the audit showed.

But if the reported price for the lease purchase is met as planned, it looks like Trump will make a substantial profit on the sale, as the payment is higher than the capital investment made by the family in renovating and opening the hotel. The sale of the lease will allow Trump to repay the loan he took out for the property.