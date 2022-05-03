Trump to target Cheney at May 28 rally in Wyoming



Republican Republican Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming is at the top of Donald Trump’s list of GOP enemies.

The former president, who backed Harriet Hegman to oust Cheney in this year’s Republican primary last summer and who helped raise funds for Hegman, is now heading to Wyoming to head a rally for his approved candidate later this month.

Trump announced Monday that he will hold a rally on May 28 in Caspar, Wyoming.

“President Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has commented in support of Harriet Hegman, the approved candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives from Wyoming,” read a statement from Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee.

Cheney, a longtime vocal critic of GOP Trump, was the most senior of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the then president for allegedly inciting a deadly attack on the US capital. The attack was carried out by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters aimed at disrupting the congressional credentials of President Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

Cheney, a conservative lawmaker and defense hawk who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was immediately subjected to verbal attacks from Trump and his allies and was expelled from his number-three House GOP leadership position last May.

Cheney, who stressed the importance of protecting the country’s democratic process and putting the country in front of the party, is one of only two Republicans to serve on a special election committee set up by the House Democrats to investigate the storm in the US Capitol.

Trump, accelerating his efforts to remove Cheney from Congress, backed Hegemann when he ran. And the former president and his allies have successfully urged some, but not all, of the other anti-Cheney candidates to step down from the primary and rally around Hegemann. The highest-profile candidate in the race is Sen. Anthony Bouchard of the state, a strong supporter of the former president.

In February, the Republican National Committee, under pressure from Trump allies, denounced Cheney for his role on the Jan. 6 committee. Defending herself, the congresswoman said at the time, “I am a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the constitution to embrace Donald Trump.”

Cheney took a break in March when the Wyoming legislature decided to cancel the same-day party registration in the primaries, preventing Democrats from crossing the party line and registering as Republicans to vote for Cheney in the state’s August 16 primary. Wyoming’s legislature move was seen as a defeat for Trump and his allies, who pushed for the same day party registration to end.

Trump’s rally in Wyoming comes a month before Cheney is expected to draw a lot of media attention, as the selection committee investigating the Capitol attack is scheduled to hold at least eight hearings in June.

Trump’s repeated attacks on Cheney have encouraged his fundraising.

Cheney raised 2.94 million in the first quarter of January-March 2022 as he represented the huge House district of Wyoming in his fourth two-year term.

The congresswoman said she would keep a strong $ 6.8 million in cash in her campaign treasury by the end of March.

Cheney released his fundraising figures just days after Hegemann announced that he had raised more than প্রথম 1.3 million in the first quarter, according to figures first shared with Gadget Clock. Hegemann reported only $ 1 million in cash on hand.

Hageman’s first quarter was raised by three top-dollar fundraisers on his behalf. They were fundraisers in Miami, hosted by PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who is an associate of Trump; A fundraiser at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, hosted by the liberal Sen. Rand Paul, where Trump was present; And a fundraiser in the country’s capital, led by California House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy is one of dozens of House Republicans who are backing Hegemann to oust Cheney.