Trump touts that all candidates he endorsed won in Ohio, Indiana, predicts 'tremendous season' for GOP



Exclusive: Former President Trump on Tuesday night spoke of winning for nearly two dozen candidates who won their primary race in Ohio and Indiana, the night that marked the beginning of an “extraordinary season” for the Republicans he supports.

In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Trump said it was “a really great night for Republicans.”

“I was 22 and 0,” Trump told Gadget Clock. “I won every race.”

In Ohio and Indiana, 22 candidates backed by Trump won their primary on Tuesday night, including JD Vance, Venture Capitalist and best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegies.” Vance received Trump’s approval in Ohio’s crowded GOP Senate primary less than three weeks ago.

“I think the JD has shown tremendous strength,” Trump said. “It was a great victory for everyone, but I am happiest for the Republican Party because we have great candidates. I think they will all win in the fall.

“I think we’re going to have a great season. I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go in large numbers in the fall.”

Looking ahead, Trump points to the races in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

In Pennsylvania, Trump has backed Dr. Mehmet Oz in a race against his GOP opponent, David McCormick.

“The Oz race is going to be interesting. I think the Oz is going to do very well. The Oz is going to do very well,” Trump said, pointing to Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary. “Georgia is going to be attractive. I have a lot of candidates in Georgia.”

Trump has backed former GOP Sen. David Purdue in the Georgia Gov. Race, incumbent Brian Kemp. But even without Trump’s approval, Kemp is enjoying the lead over Purdue in public opinion polls and fundraising.

In the run-up to Nebraska’s GOP gubernatorial nomination next Tuesday, Charles Herbster is backing a billionaire agricultural executive in the race to succeed Trump’s term-limited Republican governor Pete Ricketts. The race is backed by multimillionaire hog farmer Jim Pillen, backed by Ricketts and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

Primary will also be held next Tuesday in West Virginia. Trump has backed Republican Alex Mooney over Republican David McKinley.

Tyler Olson and Paul Steinhauser of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.