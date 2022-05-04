World

Trump touts that all candidates he endorsed won in Ohio, Indiana, predicts ‘tremendous season’ for GOP

12 hours ago
Exclusive: Former President Trump on Tuesday night spoke of winning for nearly two dozen candidates who won their primary race in Ohio and Indiana, the night that marked the beginning of an “extraordinary season” for the Republicans he supports.

In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Trump said it was “a really great night for Republicans.”

Trump-backed Jedi Vance wins Ohio Senate GOP primary showdown

“I was 22 and 0,” Trump told Gadget Clock. “I won every race.”

In Ohio and Indiana, 22 candidates backed by Trump won their primary on Tuesday night, including JD Vance, Venture Capitalist and best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegies.” Vance received Trump’s approval in Ohio’s crowded GOP Senate primary less than three weeks ago.

Phoenix, Arizona - July 24: Former United States President Donald Trump is set to address a rally in Phoenix, Arizona on July 24, 2021 to defend our election. (Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

(Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

“I think the JD has shown tremendous strength,” Trump said. “It was a great victory for everyone, but I am happiest for the Republican Party because we have great candidates. I think they will all win in the fall.

“It was a great evening for the Republican Party and we love all our candidates from Indiana, from Ohio, I went 22 and 0,” Trump told Gadget Clock.

Senate candidate JD Vance, left, greets former President Donald Trump at a rally in support of Republican candidates before the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, Delaware, Ohio, May 3 Ohio primary. (AP Photo / Joe Mayorana, file)

“I think we’re going to have a great season. I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go in large numbers in the fall.”

Trump was not on the ballot but Vance’s Ohio Gop was a big winner with a Senate nomination victory.

Looking ahead, Trump points to the races in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

In Pennsylvania, Trump has backed Dr. Mehmet Oz in a race against his GOP opponent, David McCormick.

Mehmet Oz, a celebrity therapist and U.S. Republican Senate candidate for the Pennsylvania Center, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, February 27, 2022. (Tristan Wheelok / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The Oz race is going to be interesting. I think the Oz is going to do very well. The Oz is going to do very well,” Trump said, pointing to Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary. “Georgia is going to be attractive. I have a lot of candidates in Georgia.”

Trump has backed former GOP Sen. David Purdue in the Georgia Gov. Race, incumbent Brian Kemp. But even without Trump’s approval, Kemp is enjoying the lead over Purdue in public opinion polls and fundraising.

Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with former Sen. David Purdue, who is initially challenging Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp at the former president's rally in Cumming, Ga., On March 26, 2022.

In the run-up to Nebraska’s GOP gubernatorial nomination next Tuesday, Charles Herbster is backing a billionaire agricultural executive in the race to succeed Trump’s term-limited Republican governor Pete Ricketts. The race is backed by multimillionaire hog farmer Jim Pillen, backed by Ricketts and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

Primary will also be held next Tuesday in West Virginia. Trump has backed Republican Alex Mooney over Republican David McKinley.

Tyler Olson and Paul Steinhauser of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

