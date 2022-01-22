Trump Trolled Over Ron DeSantis Threat In Taunting ‘What’s The Matter, Donald?’ Ad



Former President Donald Trump is mocked for his reported rift with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over their potential rival 2024 runs for the White Home in a taunting new advert.

The spot from the Take away Ron group mocks Trump over DeSantis’ refusal, thus far, to rule out a presidential bid. “What’s the matter, Donald?” asks the narrator within the video shared on-line Friday. “Is it one thing Ron stated? Or maybe one thing he hasn’t stated but? Am I proper, Donald?”

“Rumor is, you’re nonetheless ready for these magic phrases from Ron,” the voiceover continues. “Isn’t that so, Donald? However in spite of everything this time, if Ron weren’t pondering of difficult you for president, don’t you assume he would have instructed you by now?”

The advert warns Trump, who has dismissed studies of a souring in tensions between the pair as faux information, that point is operating out and that if DeSantis wins a second time period as governor this 12 months, “He’s coming for you.”

The Take away Ron group is “devoted to taking down Ron DeSantis in 2022,” per its Twitter profile. Its chair is Florida “Grim Reaper” lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder, who took to the state’s seashores to protest DeSantis’ catastrophic dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic.

(function () { 'use strict'; document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.body.addEventListener('click', function(event) { fbq('track', "Click"); }); }); })();

#Trump #Trolled #Ron #DeSantis #Threat #Taunting #Whats #Matter #Donald