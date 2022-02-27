Trump warns ‘world war’ could be next as Russia continues invasion in Ukraine



Exclusive: Orlando, Fla. – Former President Trump has warned that Russia’s multifaceted aggression on Ukraine could lead to a “world war” and told Gadget Clock Digital that “more than just sanctions” is needed to stop the Biden administration. Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock Digital on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, the former president said Russia’s war against Ukraine “should never have happened.”

“It’s a terrible thing. It never happened under any circumstances, and that’s the way it is,” Trump said. “But there’s great courage, and I think they’re doing a hell of a job – much more than anyone could have imagined.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Asked if he had any messages from Putin, the president said, “I have no message.”

“I just think it’s a shame that it’s going on. It’s something that shouldn’t go on,” Trump said.

“Thousands of people, I mean, it could be a lot bigger than this one area,” Trump warned. “It could lead to many other countries and lead to World War II.”

“You never know how it started, World War II,” Trump said.

“You never thought a war would come out of it,” he continued. “Suddenly, you ended up in a world war.”

He added: “This is a very dangerous time for our nation, for the country.”

Just before the interview, the United States, Canada and other European allies announced additional sanctions on Russia – especially “selected” Russian banks, to be removed from the SWIFT financial system.

Trump, in response to the sanctions, told Gadget Clock Digital: “They have to do more than just ban, I suspect.”

“But not sanctions, you know, Putin – he understands how to avoid sanctions and he goes through other countries,” Trump told Gadget Clock Digital. “He went to China as an example.”

However, Trump said the sanctions “must be strong, and they must be fast, well, to use a word, because it is a very strong ban, as you know, Swift.”

“And if they aren’t, I can’t imagine – it’s just going to be a question of time,” Trump said. “It’s a very ugly thing that is happening. It should never have happened.”

Trump, meanwhile, told Gadget Clock Digital that Russia’s incitement to Russian aggression in Ukraine was motivated by its desire to take over Taiwan.

“I do. I think China will do it anyway,” he said.

Former President Biden’s administration, however, pointed to the “path” of withdrawing US troops and military resources from Afghanistan, calling it a “surrender.”

Referring to his decision as commander-in-chief to reduce the footprint of U.S. troops in the region, Trump said, “It was a good thing to be out. I dropped 2,000 troops.” “We were going to come out with strength and dignity, but to get the troops out, we had to get the great armies out first – we got our armies and the Marines – we got them to do it first and put the Americans behind them, leaving the other people behind, worth $ 85 billion.” Leave the equipment. “

Referring to the August 26, 2021 suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International, Trump said, “We had 13 young people killed, many of whom were badly injured in the bombing, and there were a few more things as they came out.” Thirteen U.S. military personnel were killed at the Kabul airport during the withdrawal – including 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier. Another 16 U.S. military members were injured. The bombings killed more than 150 civilians.

“I really think it was the most embarrassing – one of the lowest points in our country’s history,” Trump said. “And President Xi and Putin, they saw it, and I think they probably came up with an idea they didn’t have before they saw it, because it was completely incompetent.”

Trump was asked what he would do if Russia’s aggression in Ukraine took place under his administration, but told Gadget Clock Digital that he could not say “now.”

“Okay, I’m telling you what I’m going to do, but the last thing I want to say right now is because if someone asks me if it’s in a position where they can use what I give,” Trump said, “but I’m definitely on television.” Or I don’t want to talk too much about it in the media. “

He added: “But there are some things you can do that will be very powerful.”

Trump said he would “certainly do so” if Biden asked for his help, but said the Biden administration was “stuck in a situation that shouldn’t have happened, and we’re going to see how it ends.”

“It’s very sad, but there’s a lot of courage at the moment that’s incredible,” Trump said.

Trump could not say whether he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I don’t want to say,” he said. “I just don’t want to say.”

Meanwhile, switching to social media, Trump, who has been banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat and launched his own social media company, TruthSocial, was asked to respond to Putin’s ability to use the platforms as he fights.

“There is death in Ukraine, and he is able to use the power of very sick people,” Trump told Big Tech executives. “These are very bad people who control it.”

“What they’re doing is very bad for our country,” Trump said.

“I’m not sure if it’s legal,” Trump said. “And it gets a lot of people, we’ll tell you what they’ve done is terrible, and we’re doing true social.”

“True,” Trump said. “It’s about the truth and I think it’s going to be very big, and if you look at it now, how well it is doing – people are amazed – it’s the trend, number one everywhere, and it’s going to be great, and we need it.”

Trump said the platform would “give a voice” that it needed.

“Because these guys, there’s something wrong with them,” Trump said. “They’re almost, probably, they’re sick. Maybe they’re confused.”

Trump criticized social media companies for allowing “stone-cold murderers and thugs and dictators to a very dangerous level” on their platform, but “the president of the United States and other people were not allowed.”

“It’s an insult,” he said. “And you know, I had millions of people, but I think true social is going to be a way to get our voices out.”

He added: “It’s going to be very strong.”

Asked if he would use the platform, he said: “I will use it. Yes, I will use it.”

