Trump wasn’t on the ballot but was a big winner with Vance’s Ohio GOP Senate nomination victory



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

If former President Donald Trump’s continued dominance of the Republican Party was in Ohio’s highly competitive and controversial GOP Senate primary, the former president would have easily passed the test.

JD Vance, the candidate who backed Trump less than three weeks ago in a crowded and costly showdown that has garnered national attention for months, won the GOP nomination in the race to retire Republican Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday.

And the former president, who was ousted from the White House for 15 months, remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP, wasting no time in taking credit.

Vance won the Gop Senate Showdown in Ohio

“JD Vance has done a great job and has a lot of political talent – which put him in a position to win the support of President Trump – but it was the support of President Donald J. Trump that took a candidate who many insiders said was in the 4th That could take him to the top spot in two weeks, “Trump spokesman Taylor Budovich told Gadget Clock in a statement shortly after Vance’s victory.

Trump continues to play the role of a kingmaker in the 2022 Republican primary as he repeatedly flirts with another White House run in 2024. And Budovich stressed that “President Trump’s approval power is undeniable, his dominance over Republican power brokers in DC cannot be exaggerated, and the promise of this MAGA movement will not only define the medium term, it will win for next year.”

Vance calls for party unity after the controversial Republican primary battle

“I must thank the 45th president of the United States,” Vance said in his winning speech, pointing to the former president’s support.

Andy Surabian, a senior adviser to Vance’s campaign, told Gadget Clock that his candidacy “has done a great job and has a lot of political talent – which puts him in a position to win the support of President Trump – but it was the support of President Donald J. Trump … that drove him to a commanding finish.” “

Asked if Vance came to the top because of Trump’s support, Mike Hartley, a longtime Ohio-based Republican adviser, said “100%.”

“Vance was stuck before approval and has grown over the last two weeks,” Hartley, a veteran president and veteran of the statewide campaign who was neutral by early 2022, stressed.

Click here for the latest primary election results from Gadget Clock

Trump, who remains a fundraising giant due to his repeated lawsuits over his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, has approved the cycle dozens of times above and below the ballot and has crossed the country over the past few months, rallying some of the top candidates he supported. .

Vance was Trump’s first test in May, but far from over. Tuesday’s primaries in Ohio and the surrounding midwestern state of Indiana began a crazy schedule this month, with a total of 13 state primaries. And Trump-backed candidates will have to face tougher tests.

In Nebraska’s fierce three-way fight for GOP governorship nomination next Tuesday, Trump is backing Charles Herbster, a millionaire agricultural executive, in a race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. Controversial race includes multimillionaire hog farmer Jim Pillen, backed by Ricketts and state senator Brett Lindstrom.

Herbster, who has faced allegations in recent weeks that he sexually abused eight women, is a longtime top donor and Trump ally. The former president backed Herbster last fall and held a rally with the candidate in Nebraska on Sunday.

May madness: The early season burns eagerly

The primary was held in West Virginia on the same day as Nebraska, and Trump’s prestige culminated in an inter-party battle between GOP representatives David McKinley and Alex Mooney. The state lost a congressional seat during a congressional review once in a decade, and both Republican incumbents were drawn into the same district. Trump’s support for Muni in a race that has become partly a test of the former president’s influence.

One week later, on Tuesday, May 17, Trump faced three more tough tests.

The former president recently backed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s jam-packed, expensive, and very high-profile GOP Senate primary, a move that has divided Trump’s political world and millions of supporters across the country. Trump’s support for the celebrity doctor known as Dr. Oz did not allay suspicions among many in the Republican Party about the candidate’s conservative credentials. Polling suggests that Oz David McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate, veteran of the Gulf War and former President George W. Bush, is embroiled in a fierce battle with Treasury Department officials. The other three main GOP candidates are also in the preliminary ballot.

Following Trump approval, OZ and MCCORMICK trade fires

In Idaho, Trump is backing right-wing lieutenant governor Janice McGechin, one of seven primary contenders running against incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little, whose polls indicate he is clearly ahead.

The best shot of Trump’s victory is in North Carolina on May 17, where he backed Rep. Ted Bud in the race for the Senate seat held at the state’s open GOP last summer. For months, Bud failed to get the former president’s approval to increase his vote count and fundraising figures. But in recent weeks, Bud has risen to the rank of first-runner in an increasingly controversial initial showdown, including former Governor Pat McCurry and former Republican Mark Walker.

But a week later, former President Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp could take a major hit in his nearly year-and-a-half-long effort to oust him.

Four years ago, in support of Trump, Kemp narrowly defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams to win the governorship. But Kemp gained Trump’s displeasure in late 2020, after multiple recounts of votes confirmed President Biden’s narrow victory in the Georgia presidential election. Trump, who unsuccessfully called on state governors and other top Republican officials to overturn the results, has now returned to Georgia twice to campaign against Kemp.

Trump has been urging former Republican Sen. David Purdue to challenge the governor for months, and he backed Purdue a day after the former senator began his bid late last year. Purdue announced his candidacy just days after Abrams, a Democratic franchise champion and rising star, began his second bid for governor.

But regardless of Trump’s approval, with three weeks to go until Georgia’s primary, the camp enjoys a big lead over Purdue in two key campaign metrics – public opinion polls and fundraising.