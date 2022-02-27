Trump wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll, with DeSantis second



Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) rally in Florida this weekend.

Trump, who repeatedly flirted with another president in 2024 to return to the White House, captured 59% of the ballots in an anonymous online straw poll, according to results released by the CPAC on Sunday afternoon.

The former president, who has remained the Republican Party’s most popular and influential politician since taking on the role of kingmaker in the GOP primary, won 55% support in the CPAC Orlando Straw poll a year ago. Trump jumped to 70% support in a 2024 hay poll conducted at the CPAC in Dallas last July.

Florida Gov. Ron Descentis came in second, down 28% from his 21% position in both CPAC straw poles last year. Of the 19 candidates listed on the ballot, none received 2% of the vote.

Trump’s strong performance in unscientific polls is not surprising. The CPAC, the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in a long time, has become a Trump-celebration since its victory in the 2016 presidential election.

DeSantis, a first-term governor who gained popularity among conservatives across the country for his resistance to coronavirus pandemic lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, easily topped the 2024 second ballot question – without Trump in the speculative ballot.

DeSantis received 61% support for that question, with two-thirds of Trump supporters supporting the Florida governor from the first question.

