World

Trump wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll, with DeSantis second

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Trump wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll, with DeSantis second
Written by admin
Trump wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll, with DeSantis second

Trump wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll, with DeSantis second

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Orlando, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) rally in Florida this weekend.

Trump, who repeatedly flirted with another president in 2024 to return to the White House, captured 59% of the ballots in an anonymous online straw poll, according to results released by the CPAC on Sunday afternoon.

Trump, at CPAC, once teased 2024 runs; Cruise tells Gadget Clock ‘Trump deserves first decision’

The former president, who has remained the Republican Party’s most popular and influential politician since taking on the role of kingmaker in the GOP primary, won 55% support in the CPAC Orlando Straw poll a year ago. Trump jumped to 70% support in a 2024 hay poll conducted at the CPAC in Dallas last July.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Fla., Orlando, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 (AP Photo / John Roux)

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Fla., Orlando, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 (AP Photo / John Roux)
(AP)

Florida Gov. Ron Descentis came in second, down 28% from his 21% position in both CPAC straw poles last year. Of the 19 candidates listed on the ballot, none received 2% of the vote.

Trump’s strong performance in unscientific polls is not surprising. The CPAC, the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in a long time, has become a Trump-celebration since its victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Click here for the latest Gadget Clock from CPAC

READ Also  Migrants Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes in English Channel

DeSantis, a first-term governor who gained popularity among conservatives across the country for his resistance to coronavirus pandemic lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, easily topped the 2024 second ballot question – without Trump in the speculative ballot.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Fla., Orlando, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 (AP Photo / John Roux)

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Fla., Orlando, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 (AP Photo / John Roux)
(AP)

DeSantis received 61% support for that question, with two-thirds of Trump supporters supporting the Florida governor from the first question.

Fox Nation is the featured sponsor of CPAC 2022 Watch CPAC lectures live and on-demand at Fox Nation পেতে Sign up using the promotional code CPAC to get a 30-day free trial Offer expires April 30, 2022.

Kelly Lacko of Gadget Clock contributed to this report

#Trump #wins #CPAC #GOP #presidential #nomination #straw #poll #DeSantis

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Biden mulling student loan freeze extension

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment