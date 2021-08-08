Trump’s Repeating Donation Tactics Led to Millions in Refunds Into 2021

Aggressive fundraising tactics former President Donald J. Trump deployed at the end of last year’s presidential campaign continued to spur an avalanche of refunds through 2021, Mr. Trump, the Republican Party and their pooled accounts returning $ 12.8 million to donors in the first six months of the year, according to recently released federal records.

Refunds were among the biggest expenses Mr. Trump made in 2021 as he racked up his $ 102 million political war chest – and amounted to about 20% of the $ 56 million he and its committees have collected online so far this year.

Lagging in the polls and facing a cash shortage last September, Mr. Trump’s political operation began opting for online donors for automatic recurring contributions by checking a box on his digital donation forms for make a withdrawal every week.. Donors should notice the box and uncheck it to opt out of the donation. A second pre-checked box removed another donation, known as the “money bomb”.

The Trump team then obscured that fact by burying the fine print under several lines of bold and all-caps text, a New York Times investigation found earlier this year.