Trump’s sway over the Republican Party is on the line in May’s GOP primaries



More than 15 months away from the White House, former President Donald Trump is the most popular and influential politician in the GOP.

And Trump continues to play the role of Republican Kingmaker in the party’s 2022 primary because he repeatedly flirted with another presidential race in 2024.

Trump, who remains a fundraising giant due to his repeated re-election defeats in the 2020 presidential election, has endorsed the cycle dozens and dozens and crossed the country over the past few months, rallying for some of the top candidates he supports. .

But the former president’s huge influence within the Republican Party is on the line this month, as some leading Trump-backed candidates face potential defeats in the crucial GOP primaries over the next four Tuesdays.

“I want to pick someone who is going to win, and this guy is going to win,” Trump said as he introduced GOP Senate candidate JD Vance on stage at a recent rally at Delaware County Fairgrounds in Ohio.

He came to Trump’s rally a week after supporting a former hedge fund executive and bestselling author in a race against a pro-Trump contest that turned out to be a test of the former president’s support and trust. And it arrived in Ohio just 10 days before Tuesday’s primary.

Vance is the first big test to get Trump’s approval. Polling indicates that Trump’s support has given Vance a big boost, and among the main candidates Trump is backing in this month’s primary, Vance has the best chance of securing an undisputed victory.

Longtime Republican adviser David Carney noted that while support for Trump remains strong, “campaigns are still important … you still have to have a good campaign, a good message.”

Carney, a veteran of numerous GOP presidential campaigns, noted that “the media will write scorecards, victories and defeats … but that’s not all. [Trump].

If Trump-backed candidates lose in the coming weeks, Carney argued, “it would be inappropriate to say that the president’s influence has diminished somewhat.”

Veteran Republican strategist and communicator Ryan Williams agrees that “whatever the outcome, President Trump remains popular with a large number of Republican primary voters.”

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Trump’s Republican nominee. And it could cut through and reduce its power over the party and weaken the iron fist that has ruled Republican politics since the GOP nomination in 2016. “

Carney noted that although the former president has backed, many other candidates in that race are “running as Trump candidates”, which he says “Trump voters are divided into multiple candidates.”

This is certainly the case in Ohio, where the other three main candidates who did not get Trump’s approval – 2018 Ohio Republican Senate candidate Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker; Former Ohio Treasurer and former two-time Senate candidate Josh Mandel; And former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken – everyone has continued their loyalty to the former president and his strong support for America First policy.

The former president did not favor Vance this past weekend, covering the candidate’s name at a rally in Nebraska, which was held early May 10, the week after Ohio.

The battle for the success of Nebraska’s term-limited Republican governor, Pete Ricketts, has turned into a heated three-way battle that has drawn attention beyond the borders of the Great Plain State.

Trump support Charles Herbster, a multimillionaire agricultural executive, is running to succeed Nebraska’s limited-term Republican governor Pete Ricketts. Controversial race includes multimillionaire hog farmer Jim Pillen, backed by Ricketts and state senator Brett Lindstrom.

Herbster, who has faced multiple allegations in recent weeks that he sexually assaulted eight women, is a longtime top donor and ally of Trump. The former president backed Herbster last fall and held a rally with the candidate in Nebraska on Sunday.

“He’s been badly humiliated, and it’s a shame. That’s why I’m here,” said Trump, who has denied more than a dozen allegations of sexual harassment he has faced in recent years.

The primary was held in West Virginia on the same day as Nebraska, and Trump’s prestige culminated in an inter-party battle between GOP representatives David McKinley and Alex Mooney. The state lost a congressional seat during a congressional review once in a decade, and both Republican incumbents were drawn to the same district. Trump’s support for Muni in a race that has become partly a test of the former president’s influence.

One week later, on Tuesday, May 17, Trump faced three more tough tests.

The former president recently backed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s jam-packed, expensive, and very high-profile GOP Senate primary, a move that has divided Trump’s political world and millions of supporters across the country. Trump’s support for the celebrity doctor known as Dr. Oz did not allay suspicions among many in the Republican Party about the candidate’s conservative credentials. Polling suggests that Oz David McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate, veteran of the Gulf War and former President George W. Bush, is embroiled in a fierce battle with Treasury Department officials. The other three main GOP candidates are also in the preliminary ballot.

In Idaho, Trump is backing right-wing lieutenant governor Janice McGechin, one of seven primary contenders running against incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little, whose polls indicate he is clearly ahead.

The best shot of Trump’s victory is in North Carolina on May 17, where he backed Rep. Ted Bud in the race for the Senate seat held at the state’s open GOP last summer. For months, Bud failed to get the former president’s approval to increase his vote count and fundraising figures. But in recent weeks, Bud has risen to the rank of first-runner in an increasingly controversial initial showdown, including former Governor Pat McCurry and former Republican Mark Walker.

But a week later, former President Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp could take a major hit in his nearly year-and-a-half-long effort to oust him.

Four years ago, in support of Trump, Kemp narrowly defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams to win the governorship. But Kemp gained Trump’s displeasure in late 2020, after multiple recounts of votes confirmed President Biden’s narrow victory in the Georgia presidential election. Trump, who unsuccessfully called on state governors and other top Republican officials to overturn the results, has now returned to Georgia twice to campaign against Kemp.

Trump has been urging former Republican Sen. David Purdue to challenge the governor for months, and he backed Purdue a day after the former senator began his bid late last year. Purdue announced his candidacy just days after Abrams, a Democratic franchise champion and rising star, began his second bid for governor.

But regardless of Trump’s approval, with three weeks to go until Georgia’s primary, the camp enjoys a big lead over Purdue in two key campaign metrics – public opinion polls and fundraising.

Trump has endorsed many of these electoral cycles – unprecedented for a former president – ranging from high-profile Senate and gubernatorial contests to ballots to state representatives.

Taylor Budovich, Trump’s communications director, told Gadget Clock earlier this year that “the democratic process has never seen the kind of power that President Trump’s approval is leading to in the early season.”

Pointing to Trump’s cycle of massive approvals, Williams insisted that “this is the path he has chosen. He did not need to be supported in the primary. He could have stayed out of them and weighed only when he thought he could.” Influential and sure winner. ”

And Williams, now an experienced Sen. Mitt Romney’s two presidential campaigns, arguing that Trump “has supported a lot of competition at the moment, he’s holding his neck for little gain but significant loss.”