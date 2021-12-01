As coronavirus (or epidemic) spreads across the country (or epidemic) across the country (or across the continent), according to a new survey released Monday, people around the world have come to believe in both science and scientists.

According to a report published by the Wellcome Trust, which focuses on health research in London, opinion polls show that about 80 per cent of people in 113 countries say they believe in science “too much” or “something”. About three-quarters of the 119,000 people surveyed said they believe in scientists, either “much” or “some”.

“I am not surprised by the results of the survey,” he said Fatima Tokhmafshan, Geneticists and science communicators who did not participate in the poll. Ms. Tokhmafshan suggested an interdisciplinary response to the epidemic among scientists, ranging from public health to immunology, zoology, and epidemiology, helping people understand the relationship between science and their own well-being.

“The general public may not know scientists in real life, but most people know a doctor or a nurse,” Ms Tokhmafshan said. “Now everyone must have heard of at least one scientist or read something from a scientist.”