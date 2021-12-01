Trust in Science and Scientists Increased Globally, Poll Finds
As coronavirus (or epidemic) spreads across the country (or epidemic) across the country (or across the continent), according to a new survey released Monday, people around the world have come to believe in both science and scientists.
According to a report published by the Wellcome Trust, which focuses on health research in London, opinion polls show that about 80 per cent of people in 113 countries say they believe in science “too much” or “something”. About three-quarters of the 119,000 people surveyed said they believe in scientists, either “much” or “some”.
“I am not surprised by the results of the survey,” he said Fatima Tokhmafshan, Geneticists and science communicators who did not participate in the poll. Ms. Tokhmafshan suggested an interdisciplinary response to the epidemic among scientists, ranging from public health to immunology, zoology, and epidemiology, helping people understand the relationship between science and their own well-being.
“The general public may not know scientists in real life, but most people know a doctor or a nurse,” Ms Tokhmafshan said. “Now everyone must have heard of at least one scientist or read something from a scientist.”
Conducted by Gallup, the poll interviewed people from August 2020 to February 2021, when vaccine trials began and before the large-scale covid vaccine became publicly available in many countries.
Globally, since the last survey was conducted in 2018, there has been a significant increase in the level of confidence among those who say “nothing”, “not much” or “nothing” about science. This suggests that people who do not have much experience in science probably know about science. According to the authors of the study, awareness of its importance during the epidemic.
In East Asia (especially China), Latin America, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, the percentage of people who say they have “too much” faith in science increased by at least 10 points.
In the United States, the survey found that 54 percent of Americans said they had “too much” faith in scientists, a 9 percent increase over the 2018 survey. The most recent U.S. survey data was collected between August 2020 and October 2020, with a 60 percent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.
The results may surprise those watching the rise of misinformation about the virus, which has led many to question vaccines, reject public health measures such as masking and differentiation, or seek out unconfirmed treatments such as anti-malarial drugs or ivermectin, which are mainly used. Animal deworming drug.
A recent Gallup poll in July found that confidence in science has shifted to increasingly partisan levels. Since the last vote in 1975, Republican confidence in science has fallen by 27 points, while Democrats’ confidence has risen by 12 points.
“As the percentage of people who believe in and respect science has increased, so has the number of people who fall victim to conspiracy theories and misinformation,” Ms Tokhmafshan said. “It’s an increase on both sides.”
Understand US-China relations
A tense period in US-China relations. The two powers have sharp differences as they jockey for influence beyond their own shores, compete in technology and maneuver for military gain. Here’s a look at some of the key milestones in US-China relations:
The survey also found that people in the United States have less faith in government ideas about science. Only 13 percent of Americans say their government officials attach “too much” importance to the opinions and skills of scientists – former President Donald J. Arising from a question asked during the last term of the Trump administration.
Beth Thompson, associate director of policy at the Wellcome Foundation, said: “While this report provides a snapshot of pre-successful vaccination or licensed treatment in 2020, it is important that we can hear – and understand – the views of the people. A statement.
Maimuna Majumdar, a computer epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, who was not part of the poll, said she noticed that more people were interested in her vision before the epidemic. As a scientist, she also found that the politics of the epidemic had an effect on who believed in her and who did not.
“I am also a Muslim, I am a BIPOC, and the fact that he / she uses the influence of pronouns makes my point as a scientist credible,” he said. Majumdar wrote in an email.
In Ms. Tokhmafshan’s view, scientists should raise the voice of scientists in marginalized groups, as well as reach out to minority communities that have historically created mistrust in medical institutions.
“Representation and equality are very important for building trust,” Ms Tokhmafshan said.
#Trust #Science #Scientists #Increased #Globally #Poll #Finds
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.