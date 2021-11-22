Trying to Blur Memories of the Gulag, Russia Targets a Rights Group

MOSCOW – In the days following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia had an atmosphere of liberation with upheaval and uncertainty, in which free expression, historical examination and political differences could grow.

But Vladimir V. In the two decades since Putin took office, the government has consistently revoked those rights. Mr Putin has cracked down on the elite, confused the media, imprisoned religious groups and dissidents, and suppressed political opposition.

Now Mr. Putin focuses on rewriting memories of the most painful period in Russia’s turbulent history: the Gulag era, when millions of Russians toiled and died, mostly in the early 20th century. Russian prosecutors are seeking the removal of Memorial International’s archives and human rights center, the country’s most prominent human rights organization, dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Soviet Union’s most brutal regime.

Activists and dissidents consider the monument a threat Watershed moment for independent thinkers in Russia – a serious example of the government’s determination to silence its critics and disinfect the narrative surrounding the Soviet Union, Which Mr. Putin sees as a major epoch of Russian influence and power.