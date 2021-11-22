Trying to Blur Memories of the Gulag, Russia Targets a Rights Group
MOSCOW – In the days following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia had an atmosphere of liberation with upheaval and uncertainty, in which free expression, historical examination and political differences could grow.
But Vladimir V. In the two decades since Putin took office, the government has consistently revoked those rights. Mr Putin has cracked down on the elite, confused the media, imprisoned religious groups and dissidents, and suppressed political opposition.
Now Mr. Putin focuses on rewriting memories of the most painful period in Russia’s turbulent history: the Gulag era, when millions of Russians toiled and died, mostly in the early 20th century. Russian prosecutors are seeking the removal of Memorial International’s archives and human rights center, the country’s most prominent human rights organization, dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Soviet Union’s most brutal regime.
Activists and dissidents consider the monument a threat Watershed moment for independent thinkers in Russia – a serious example of the government’s determination to silence its critics and disinfect the narrative surrounding the Soviet Union, Which Mr. Putin sees as a major epoch of Russian influence and power.
Alexander Bonov, editor-in-chief of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s website, said Putin was “crazy about making Russia great again.” In the 1990s, “Putin’s Russia builds itself on denial”, his reforms, self-criticism and social and economic upheaval, Shri. Bonov said, because for them, it represents a time in recent history when Russia was the weakest.
Removing the memorial, Mr Bounov said, would help Mr Putin suppress a forensic investigation into one of Russia’s most embarrassing periods, even as the descendants of his victims face repercussions.
“We know the expression ‘power vertical’,” said Mr Bounov, using the term used to describe Mr Putin’s style of authoritarian rule. The state also wants to create a ‘memory vertical’. It does not deny the victim status, but seeks to control the narrative of oppression.
Two court hearings this week could decide the future of the memorial. On Tuesday, Moscow’s city court will consider the Memorial’s human rights center “justice for terrorist acts” because it includes members of religious groups imprisoned in a list of political prisoners. Later in the week, the Supreme Court will charge Memorial International, which contains the group’s archives, for violating strict “foreign agent” law.
This historical reformism is painful for Lyudmila Yurmenich. Her father never spoke to her about his decade in Gulag, notorious for the inhumane treatment of prisoners in forced labor camps in the Arctic Circle.
“The fear was strong, and the memory was heavy,” said Ms. Yurmenich, 64, who learned of her father’s imprisonment from her mother shortly after her death.
Since then, she has benefited from the work of Memorial International, which focuses on preserving the memory of the approximately 20 million people imprisoned in Gulag during the deaths of Joseph Stalin in 1929 and 1953. The prisoners had to work hard for many days. Labor, often in freezing weather, and many died of starvation or disease.
On a recent evening, Ms. Yमेrmenich walked through the Warren exhibits in the museum’s museum rooms, which featured female prisoners’ items such as hand-stitched toys, wooden shoes, and a piece of twine used to distribute bread rations.
“It is very important to me that this period is remembered in our country,” said Ms. Yurmenich, “so that it will not be repeated, so that there will be no fear, that this country will become independent.”
Irina G. Galkova, director of the Memorial Museum, said there was a parallel between Ms Yurmenich’s father Hayat and today’s Russia.
“Here you will see a vivid example of a living memory that is directly connected to the present tense,” she said. “It’s a similar pattern. Of course it’s not exactly the same – there are different mechanisms and different details. But you can recognize the logic and the wickedness behind it. ”
She said she believes the memorial is under pressure not only for its archival work but also for human rights advocates in contemporary Russia, an activity that Ms. Galkova called an integral part. The Memorial Human Rights Center monitors civil liberties and provides legal assistance to those who violate the law. The organization has supported more than 1,500 cases before the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.
The Center for Human Rights announced on November 11 that it was facing a possible liquidation three months after the release of 419 political prisoners. The memorial said the number had almost doubled in the post-Soviet era and was significantly higher than in 2015, when it had 46 names.
The list includes opposition politician Alexei A. Including Navalani, who was poisoned in an operation organized by the government. However, the vast majority of those on the list were imprisoned because of their religion, including Jehovah’s Witnesses, who are banned in Russia and have the same status as terrorists.
As a result, prosecutors accused Memorial’s human rights center of approving “terrorist acts,” which led to Tuesday’s hearing.
The second hearing focused on alleged violations of Russia’s “foreign agent” law, which is used to target journalists, civil society activists and opposition supporters. The law forces them to use the label “foreign agent” समी which critics say means “enemy of the people” in the Stalinist era – in all public communication, in which plaintiffs say the organization has failed. The law too Strict financial reporting imposes requirements, and there is no way to legally challenge or reverse a foreign agent designation.
Although the memorial has challenged its designation as a foreign agent before the European Court of Human Rights, it has complied with court orders to pay more than six million rubles ($ 82,000) in fines, Ms Galkova said.
In the last 14 months, the relevant audit bodies have found no instances of failure to comply with Memorial International law, while authorities have found only two minor violations by the Center for Human Rights, according to members of Mr Putin’s Human Rights Council, an advisory body with little influence. In a statement, the group called the possible “forced liquidation of the oldest public institution” an “unusual measure” that was unusual in the extent of the violations.
If prosecutors succeed in forcing the closure of the memorial, it will set a serious precedent for the dozens of other organizations and individuals labeled as foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice.
The monument has been under pressure for many years. Yuri A. Dimitriev, a historian who had previously discovered the hidden graves of 9,000 victims as part of his work with Stalin’s memorial, was jailed last year after being convicted of pedophilia – a charge the authorities say was fabricated.
In mid-October, about two dozen people raided the memorial’s offices, where a film about the 1930s famine in Ukraine was being screened. When the group called the police, officers locked the doors from inside and then interrogated the organizers and their guests for six hours.
Still, many Memorial supporters hope the lawsuit against the organization will be dropped. In 2015, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by Russia’s Justice Ministry to close the monument.
However, the political climate has deteriorated since then, and Mr Putin’s government has made clear its intention to step up action on the differences.
But the loose structure of the memorial – with its branches across the country loosely attached and operating independently – will ensure its continued existence, said Ms Galkova, director of the museum.
“As a last resort, we will start from scratch,” Yelena Zemkova, the memorial’s executive director, told a recent news conference. “We’ll get the money again, we’ll get the space again, we’ll reconcile.”
She said she would re-display the collection of Gulag artefacts.
Alina Lobzina and Oleg Matsnev contributed to the report.
