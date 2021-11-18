Trying to offer JCB on a woman, BJP leader said by sharing VIDEO, there is all-round silence because this time also the state is Rajasthan.

A shocking video has surfaced from Barmer, Rajasthan. In which a woman can be clearly seen trying to mount a JCB. After the video of JCB being offered to the woman went viral, BJP leaders on social media lashed out at the Congress and the Rajasthan government and wrote that there is all-round silence because this time too the state is Rajasthan.

According to media reports, this case is of Baitu police station area of ​​Barmer, Rajasthan. Where there was a fight between two parties over a piece of land. During this, a JCB machine present there tried to kill a woman by crushing her. But the woman struggled with the people who attacked her. The woman also tried to stop the JCB driver by lifting a stone. During this, a man threw the woman down and an attempt was made to mount a JCB on her.

JCB marched in broad daylight to trample the poor woman, but there is all-round silence on this dreadful incident, because like every time, this time too the state is Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/VseQ6pOUSU — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) November 18, 2021

The video of JCB being offered on a woman is becoming quite viral on social media. Many social media users, including BJP leaders, targeted the Congress and the Rajasthan government by sharing the video of this incident in Barmer. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Information Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeted the video of the incident and wrote that JCB climbed in broad daylight to trample the poor woman, but there is all-round silence over this dreadful incident, because like every time, this time too the state Rajasthan itself.

At the same time, BJP MP from Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod also tweeted this video and wrote that such incidents have become common in Rajasthan now. The NCRB data also confirms that there has been an unprecedented increase in serious crimes in Rajasthan. But the Congress government of Rajasthan is sitting only as a mute spectator. They are only concerned about the chair, not the people.

After the video of JCB being offered to the woman went viral, Barmer SP Deepak Bhargava said that the incident happened on November 13. Where there was a clash between the two sides over land. After the incident, a case of assault has been registered at the nearest police station. Two FIRs were registered in this case and the police is engaged in the investigation of the whole matter.

