Ts eamcet 2021 schedule announced exams to be conducted in August

TS EAMCET 2021: Telangana government has decided to conduct entrance exam for UG and PG courses. According to the latest update, the engineering entrance exam will be conducted on August 4, 6, 8 and the EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical) entrance exam will be held on August 9 and 10.

TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana government has decided to conduct the TS EAMCET exam on Monday. State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said that TS EAMCET exam will be conducted from August 01 to August 10, 2021. EAMCET Entrance Exam 2021 will be held on 4th, 6th, 8th August and Agriculture and Medical Exam will be held on 9th and 10th August. Earlier, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy in Telangana government on Monday attended various admissions in his office along with Secretary to the Government Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Naveen Mittal, President of State Higher Education Council Papireddy, Vice President Professor R, Limbadi and Prof Venkataraman. Review meeting was held regarding the conduct of examinations. The decision to conduct the examination was taken in the meeting.

It is mandatory to follow the Kovid-19 protocol

The Education Minister said that TS LAWCET exam will be held on 23 August while TS POLYCET will be held on 17 July. The Minister said that the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during these examinations. Explain that on the basis of marks obtained in these entrance examinations, candidates are given admission in undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the state. conduct of exam TS EAMCET on behalf of the various universities of the state.

TS EAMCET application window will be closed after sometime

TS EAMCET Council has advised the candidates to regularly check the official website of TSCHE tsche.ac.in for latest updates and detail information. The application window for TS EAMCET will close today. there TSLAWCET/TSPGLCET 2021 The date of application without late fee has been extended till June 25.

