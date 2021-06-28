Ts inter results 2021 Out check marks at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2021: TSBIE has released the 12th result. This time the marks are given to the students on the basis of the performance of class 11th.

TS Inter Result 2021: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the list of TS Inter Result 2021 today i.e. on June 28. TSBIE has uploaded the result on its official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in. Earlier, the Telangana government had canceled the TS Inter Exam 2021 due to the corona pandemic. This time the marks are given to the students on the basis of the performance of class 11th.

Students will need their login credentials to check the 2021 class 12 results declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

Read More: Karnataka SSLC exams 2021: SSLC schedule released, exam will be held from July 19 to 22

TS Inter Result 2021: Check From Here

To check the result students firstly Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education ( TSBIE ) official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Click on the result tab available on the left side of the homepage. A new page will open here. Click on the respective result hyperlink under TSBIE result column. A new window will open where you will be asked to enter your login details. Enter it carefully and hit the submit button. The class 12 result released by TSBIE will open on a new page. Download the result and keep a print copy with you for further reference.

4.73 lakh students had registered for the inter examination

This time around 4.73 lakh students had registered for the TS Inter exam. However, the state government had canceled the examination in view of the situation of corona infection. On June 9, the state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy had announced the cancellation of the intermediate second year examinations. The minister had said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the health of the students.

Read More: MP School Reopening: MP CM gave big indications, know when schools will open

Web Title: Ts inter Results 2021 Out Check Marks At tsbie.cgg.gov.in