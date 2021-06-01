TS PGECET 2021: TSCHE Extends Last date for Application Submission | Details Here





The Telangana State Council of Greater Training (TSCHE) has introduced an extension for the submission of the web software types. The final date for functions to be submitted with out a late charge is now June 15. The candidates who're and getting ready for the examination could apply for the examination on the official web site — tsche.ac.in. To recall, the final date for submission of functions was Could 7.

Based on the dates introduced by the council, the Telangana State Submit Graduate Engineering Widespread Entrance Check (TS PGECET) 2021 will begin on June 19 and can proceed until June 22. The admit playing cards will likely be out there from June 10 and candidates could obtain them from the official website- tsche.ac.in.

The appliance charge for every check is Rs 1000, and Rs 500 for SC/ST/ PWD people. A candidate could seem for multiple check however should pay a separate registration charge for the identical.

Here are a few of the essential particulars: