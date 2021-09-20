ts singh deo news: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo abruptly leaves Delhi after changing captain in Punjab Health Minister abruptly leaves Delhi

Highlights After the change of leadership in Punjab, hope also increased in Chhattisgarh

Health Minister TS Singh Deo left for Delhi amid speculation

As soon as TS Singh Dev left for Delhi, political discussions intensified in the state

TS Singh Dev said it was a personal tour

Rohit Burman

Raipur

Political turmoil in Chhattisgarh has also intensified after the resignation of the Punjab Chief Minister. Suddenly this morning, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdev has left for Delhi. The sudden visit of Singhdev to Delhi has also intensified the process of discussion in the political corridors of the state. But TS Singh Deo has said that he is going to Delhi for personal reasons.

TS Singh Dev is personally describing the tour. But he is going at a time when there is panic in Congress. TS Singh Dev had calmed down after Rahul Gandhi’s assurance. He started appearing in programs with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Chhattisgarh is also proposed. It was speculated that the Chhattisgarh dispute would be resolved after Rahul’s visit.

Besides, the schedule of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Chhattisgarh has not been decided yet. In such a situation, TS Singh Deo’s visit to Delhi is giving another indication. TS Singh Deo has said that he is not going to Delhi for political reasons. But its political meaning is being taken out of the state.

Rahul Gandhi may visit Bastar for two days, after which the dispute between the Chief Minister and ‘Baba’ will be decided.

It is noteworthy that even earlier, after returning from Delhi, Health Minister TS Singhdev had made a big statement that he has seen only one thing in life forever and that is change. Singhdev had said that the High Command has taken note of all the issues and has reserved its decision. He had said that open discussions have been held with the High Command and they will take a decision soon.