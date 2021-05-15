TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Ritik Jain, in each different case identified by his in-sport title TSG Ritik, is amongst the principle Free Hearth bid creators on YouTube. He runs the channel, Two Facet Gamer, along with his affiliate Jash Dhoka.

Their channel has accrued 240okay subscribers and 51 million views throughout the final 30 days.

This text seems to be like at TSG Ritik’s in-sport stats and diversified particulars as of Would possibly presumably 2021.

TSG Ritik’s Free Hearth ID and stats

His Free Hearth ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has featured in 11412 squad video games and has bettered his foes in 2237, ensuing in a price of 19.60%. With 26466 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.88.

He has 259 Booyahs in 2357 duo suits, approximating a purchase order share of 10.98%. The bid creator has bagged 4504 frags, including up a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The streamer has participated in 871 solo video games and remained unbeaten on 53 situations, translating to a purchase order price of 6.08%. He has notched 1679 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has gained a single match out of the 13 ranked squad video games that he has completed throughout the persevering with season, guaranteeing a purchase order ratio of 7.69%. Inside the plot, he has eradicated 25 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.08.

The compile neatly-known explicit particular person has completed most arresting one solo match.

Veil: The stats listed proper right here earn been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to commerce as a result of the bid creator continues to play additional video games in Garena Free Hearth.

YouTube channel

TSG Ritik started TWO SIDE GAMERS alongside with TSG Jash assist in October 2018. Since then, the channel has construct aside up 1220 movies round diversified titles, together with Free Hearth, and has risen to prominence.

Collectively, they’ve serene shut to 7.5 million subscribers and over 1 billion views.

Readers can click on on proper right here to concentrate on along with his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click on on proper right here

